Arsenal are considering a move for Real Madrid forward Endrick in January, with sporting director Andrea Berta holding key ties to the player's agency

Endrick has played just 114 minutes for Real Madrid this season and has been offered to Premier League clubs, though he is not ready to quit the Bernabeu

Arsenal are also monitoring Alex Baena, Antonio Nusa, and Eli Junior Kroupi as they seek reinforcements for their Premier League title defence

Arsenal are exploring the possibility of signing Real Madrid forward Endrick in the January transfer window, with Bukayo Saka's injury forcing the club to accelerate their search for attacking reinforcements.

The 21-year-old Brazilian has found himself firmly on the fringes at the Bernabeu, managing just 114 minutes of football this season.

Arsenal are reportedly keen on a potential January transfer window deal for Real Madrid forward Endrick. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is understood to have a strong working relationship with Endrick's agency, the same firm that represents his Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior, giving the Gunners a potential edge in negotiations.

Endrick weighing his options

Despite Arsenal's interest, the move faces complications.

Roma and Sporting Lisbon are also pursuing Endrick, with both clubs keen to secure him on loan until the end of the season.

The player himself is not yet ready to close the door on a future at the Bernabeu, which could complicate any permanent or long-term arrangement.

Endrick has been offered to several Premier League clubs, suggesting Real Madrid are open to allowing him to leave temporarily in search of regular playing time.

Arsenal's connection through Berta's agency relationship puts them in a strong position, though they will need to convince the player that North London is the right destination for his development.

Arteta's first choice unavailable

Mikel Arteta's preferred January signing remains Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, the 20-year-old French attacker who has caught the attention of several top clubs. However, Bournemouth have made clear the player is not available, leaving Arsenal to pursue alternatives, Livescore reports.

Beyond Endrick, the Gunners are casting a wide net.

Atletico Madrid's Spain midfielder Alex Baena is under consideration, as is RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, the 21-year-old Norwegian who has attracted interest from multiple European sides.

Kroupi remains on Arsenal's shortlist despite Bournemouth's firm stance, suggesting the club have not entirely given up hope of a deal.

Arsenal's title defence driving transfer push

Arsenal's urgency in the market is driven by more than just Saka's absence.

The Gunners claimed their first Premier League title since 2004 last season and are determined to defend it.

After ten rounds of matches this campaign, Arteta's side sit six points clear of closest rivals Manchester City, and the club's hierarchy are keen to maintain that advantage through the winter window.

Adding depth and quality to the attacking unit is seen as crucial if Arsenal are to sustain a title challenge across the second half of the season.

Arsenal's secret plan to sign Chelsea star leaks

Legit.ng previously reported about Arsenal’s reported interest in Chelsea winger Pedro Neto, with the Gunners said to be weighing a move ahead of the new season.

Chelsea are open to offers but value the Portugal international at about £70 million, while Manchester City are also reportedly interested. Will Arsenal meet the asking price and persuade Neto to make the switch?

Source: Legit.ng