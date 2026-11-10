Canada has made the Rural Community Immigration Pilot permanent, creating a continuing residency pathway through jobs in smaller communities

The programme will initially cover 14 communities and has 5,500 admission spaces under Canada’s 2027–2029 immigration plan

Nigerian applicants need qualifying jobs, relevant credentials and a community recommendation; approval is not guaranteed

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Canada has announced a major change to its immigration system, making its Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP) a permanent programme to attract skilled foreign workers to smaller communities struggling with labour shortages.

The decision offers Nigerians and other eligible foreign nationals a continuing pathway to Canadian permanent residency through employment opportunities outside major cities.

Nigerians can now apply to move to Canadian rural areas via a new pathway. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Twitter

Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Lena Metlege Diab, announced the development on Monday, November 9, 2026, in Pictou County, Nova Scotia.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the programme will initially cover 14 participating communities, with plans to expand to additional locations.

Why Canada is changing immigration rules

The Canadian government said the decision reflects growing concerns over persistent labour shortages in rural communities, where businesses struggle to recruit and retain workers.

Unlike broader immigration pathways, the programme allows designated employers and participating communities to identify foreign workers whose skills match local employment needs.

Diab explained that rural communities contribute significantly to Canada's economy but often face recruitment challenges.

She said making the programme permanent would help businesses secure essential workers while encouraging newcomers and their families to settle permanently.

The government has allocated 5,500 admission spaces to the programme under Canada's 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan.

The move comes as Canada seeks to stabilise immigration admissions, reduce its temporary resident population and prioritise workers who can contribute to economic growth.

Thousands of foreign workers already benefiting

According to IRCC, the permanent programme builds on two earlier initiatives: the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot, which operated between 2019 and 2024, and the Rural Community Immigration Pilot launched in 2025.

The earlier initiative attracted more than 2,800 employers and facilitated the admission of over 12,500 applicants and their family members.

Between January 2025 and August 2026, participating communities designated more than 1,950 employers experiencing persistent labour shortages.

These employers subsequently issued over 4,700 job offers and community recommendations.

The government identified healthcare, education, sales and services among sectors benefiting from the initiative.

How Nigerians can qualify for programme

Nigerians interested in relocating through the programme must meet the applicable immigration requirements and secure qualifying employment with a designated employer in a participating community.

Applicants generally need relevant work experience, recognised educational qualifications, approved language test results and sufficient settlement funds, unless exempt.

They must also obtain a community recommendation before submitting their permanent residence applications.

Importantly, the programme does not guarantee automatic immigration approval or employment.

Prospective applicants can check participating communities, designated employers and eligibility requirements through the official IRCC website.

Canada invites Nigerians to apply to move permanently to its rural areas via a new immigration route. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

Canada reveals other permanent residency options

Canada's Minister of Justice, Sean Fraser, said the initiative had helped businesses in Pictou County retain essential workers while allowing newcomers to establish lasting roots.

Meanwhile, IRCC disclosed that eligibility requirements for additional participating communities would be announced separately.

The department also identified the Provincial Nominee Program and Express Entry as alternative immigration pathways for skilled foreign workers.

For Nigerians considering relocation, the development creates another potential route to permanent

Requirements for Canadian permanent residency

Legit.ng earlier reported that Canada has set out six conditions that foreign nationals must meet to obtain permanent residence through its Rural Community Immigration Pilot, a pathway created to bring skilled workers into smaller communities across the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said the programme is designed to help participating rural areas attract skilled migrants for roles that residents are unable to fill.

Source: Legit.ng