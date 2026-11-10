Nkechi Blessing addressed fans after news of a reconciliation with her ex Opeyemi Falegan spread across social media

The Nollywood actress revealed Falegan had been reaching out to make peace since January, and she made him apologise publicly first

Nkechi made clear the peace between them is not a romantic reunion, shutting down all speculation firmly

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has stepped forward to clear the air after widespread speculation that she and her ex, Opeyemi Falegan, had rekindled their romance.

The buzz began after news broke that the former couple had reconciled, sending social media into a frenzy.

Nkechi Blessing makes clarification after rekindling ties with Opeyemi Falegan. Credit: @nkechiblessing, @opeyemidavidfalegan

Source: Instagram

Many fans and commentators interpreted the development as the two getting back together, but Nkechi was quick to shut that narrative down.

Speaking directly to her followers, the actress made it abundantly clear that a peaceful relationship with an ex does not mean a romantic one.

She went further to question whether former couples are supposed to carry bitterness for the rest of their lives.

Nkechi Blessing on the peace process

According to Nkechi, Falegan had been making efforts to settle things between them as far back as January this year.

She revealed that she gave him a condition before she would even consider talking to him, he had to go back online and publicly apologise.

Nkechi Blessing breaks her silence on getting back together with Opeyemi Falegan. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

He followed through, and she reciprocated with her own apology.

In her words:

"For the very last time, and for those who care to listen, I, Dr Nkechi Blessing Sunday, am not back with any of my exes, past, present, or future exes. Let it be known. To whom it may concern. I'm tired of explaining myself; are we supposed to remain enemies for life? This man has been trying to make peace since January of this year, and I said to him, 'You go back to that same online and apologise before I hear anything.' He did exactly what I asked. I also apologised to him, and everybody bears their father's name. Nothing like coming back together, not in this life or the next life."

Nkechi's statement leaves little room for misinterpretation. The two have buried the hatchet, but strictly as former partners who have chosen maturity over lingering hostility.

For the actress, making peace is not the same as making a comeback, and she has made that position unmistakably clear.

See Nkechi Blesing's viral Instagram post below:

Why Nkechi Blessing confronted Carter Efe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing confronted comedian Carter Efe and his American girlfriend Taylor Jasmine at a Lagos venue.

Blessing warned Jasmine about Carter Efe, linking him to past domestic abuse allegations involving his baby mama, Emmanuella.

The viral video sparked divided reactions online, with some fans backing Blessing's warning and others calling it unnecessary interference.

Source: Legit.ng