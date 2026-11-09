Prophet Abel Boma shared a vision involving Yul and May Edochie that has set social media buzzing with speculation

In the revelation, the prophet described the estranged couple descending from different levels before meeting and holding hands

Fans are divided over what the prophecy means, with many suggesting it could be linked to their daughter's future wedding

A prophecy about Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his estranged wife May Edochie has got people talking online after Prophet Abel Boma shared a vision he claimed to have received about the couple.

In a video posted on Saturday, 9 November 2026, the prophet described a detailed scene he said appeared to him in a revelation.

Prophet Abel Boma tells his fans about the vision that God showed him about May and Yul Edochie, as he asked them to pray. Photo credit@yuledochie/@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to him, he saw Yul descending a staircase while May came down from a balcony, with both eventually meeting and holding hands. A young girl then appeared and offered flowers to them both.

"I don't know how it is, but I saw a garden. This is a revelation I saw. And I saw Yul coming down from a staircase. And I saw May coming down from the balcony," Prophet Abel Boma said. "And they held their hands together. And a little young princess brought a flower for them. That's, I don't know. I need to pray about it."

May Edochie's fans reject the prophecy about her shared by Prophet Abel Boma. Photo credit@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

What does the vision mean?

The prophet himself stopped short of offering a definitive interpretation, admitting he still needed to seek clarity through prayer.

That open-ended conclusion left the door wide open for fans to draw their own conclusions, and they wasted no time doing so.

Watch Prophet Abel Boma share the prophecy on Instagram about Yul and May Edochie here:

Fans react to the prophecy

The video quickly attracted a wave of responses, with viewers split between those who saw it as a sign of reconciliation and those who interpreted it more practically.

@kamtokene wrote:

"Two people coming from two different angles to meet at a point, this shows that they will unite to give their daughters hand in marriage and not necessarily to become husband and wife again."

@softtouch_97 commented:

"Daniella marriage will bring them close thats what it means"

@edebemimillicent shared:

"Wow I pray those two come back together soon"

@mercibliz noted:

"It could be their daughter's marriage."

@veevictorious_ was less impressed, writing:

"You saw yul and Lizzy gold now na yul and may again ndi prophet suffery abeg."

@ehisfortune said:

"I pray they don't com back together again, cause the insult and shame on that woman's name was just too much"

The range of reactions shows just how much public opinion on the Edochie marriage saga remains deeply divided.

While some fans are rooting for a reunion, others believe the vision points to a future family event rather than a romantic reconciliation.

Judy Austin's ex-husband taunts Yul Edochie

Legit.ng reported that Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr Obasi, had taken a swipe at the actress and her husband, Yul Edochie, in a post on his Facebook page.

In the post, he shared a throwback photo from when they were still married and used a new name for her while laughing.

Many reacted by joining in the conversation, with many criticising the actress and Yul, while some asked him to seek redress in court.

Source: Legit.ng