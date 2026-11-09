The UK Home Office announced a new earned settlement model, replacing the near-automatic 5-year permanent residency route for migrants

Under the new rules, earning above £50,271 annually is the financial threshold that determines how quickly a foreign national can secure settled status

Care workers earning at least £25,000 a year received a separate settlement deal under the reforms, which are expected to affect over 500,000 people

The UK Home Office announced sweeping changes to how foreign nationals qualify for permanent residency, with a migrant's annual earnings now serving as a factor determining how fast they can settle in the country.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood unveiled the "earned settlement" model before Parliament, replacing a system that previously allowed most migrants to apply for settled status after just five years, almost as a matter of course.

UK shares financial threshold to bypass new 10-year residency wait. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

How Much You Earn Decides How Long You Wait

The salary thresholds at the centre of the new policy are stark. Migrants earning above £50,271 per year will qualify for settlement after five years, while the very highest earners will be able to settle within just three years.

Those who do not meet this income bar will face a new default waiting period of ten years before they can apply for permanent residency.

Care workers who met their visa conditions and earned at least £25,000 a year have been given a separate deal, allowing them to settle after five years in recognition of the role they played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Migrants who have breached immigration rules face a 20-year wait, while anyone who entered the country through clandestine means such as small boat crossings could wait up to 30 years.

Other Conditions That Must Be Considered

Beyond the salary thresholds, all settlement applicants must satisfy non-negotiables.

A spotless criminal record, English spoken to the standard of A-Level English as a foreign language, no debt owed to the taxpayer, and a consistent record of National Insurance contributions.

Migrants who do not qualify for the five-year route, estimated at roughly a quarter of all current applicants, will be offered a fresh five-year visa and can only apply for settlement after completing it.

The government estimates that over 500,000 people will now wait longer than five years to settle as a result of the changes.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng