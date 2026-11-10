Content creator Wahab Malik released a video questioning a leaked phone call VeryDarkMan shared between Zinoleesky and Lil Frosh

Malik challenged the timeline of the audio, arguing it did not match the 2023 date VeryDarkMan attached to it

In a surprising turn, Malik released a follow-up video after his callout post sparked widespread conversation online

Content creator Wahab Malik set social media buzzing on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, after he publicly challenged popular critic VeryDarkMan over a leaked phone conversation between Afrobeats artists Zinoleesky and Lil Frosh.

In his video, Malik took issue with how VeryDarkMan presented the audio, which purportedly captured Lil Frosh telling Zinoleesky that Davido had a hand in pushing him out of the Marlian Music label. VeryDarkMan had labelled the recording as a 2023 conversation, but Malik was not convinced.

Content creator Malik calls out VeryDarkMan over leaked audio. Credit: verydarkblackman/davido/malyk

Source: Instagram

Malik questions the audio's timeline

According to Malik, something in the conversation did not add up. He argued that a specific reference he believed he heard in the audio, what he thought was Lil Frosh mentioning Zlatan's wedding, was inconsistent with a recording from 2023, suggesting the audio could be far more recent than VeryDarkMan claimed.

He also questioned what personal motivation VeryDarkMan might have had for targeting Davido with the release of such a recording.

The video quickly gained traction online, drawing attention to the ongoing tension between Nigerian music industry figures.

Watch the video of Malik criticising VeryDarkMan below:

Malik issues a seeming apology

What made the story even more intriguing was what followed. Shortly after his callout video stirred up conversation, Malik posted a second video in which he appeared to walk back his initial claims.

He admitted he had misheard a portion of the leaked audio, clarifying that what he thought was a wedding reference turned out to be something he had picked up incorrectly on first listen.

The about-turn left many observers surprised, given how confidently Malik had initially challenged VeryDarkMan's credibility. Whether the swift reversal fully settles the debate around the audio's authenticity remains to be seen.

Content creator Malik seemingly aplogisesly to VeryDarkMan after calling out critic. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

A video of Malik admitting that he had misheard a portion of the leaked audio is below:

Zinoleesky addresses critics of leaked phone call

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Zinoleesky broke his silence following renewed debate sparked by the leak of an old phone call between him and singer Lil Frosh.

The Marlian Music-linked artist responded to critics who questioned his decision to record the private conversation.

"Now d conversation changed to y I recorded 5 days after d whole country said we killed someone ok … EUPHORIA ON D WAY," he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng