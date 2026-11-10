Indonesia launched a Golden Visa programme designed to attract investors, researchers, top students, and other qualified foreigners

The visa allows holders to stay in Indonesia for 5 or 10 years, depending on the category and level of investment

Golden Visa holders can convert their status to permanent residency after spending 3 years living in Indonesia

Indonesia has introduced a Golden Visa programme aimed at drawing talented and high-value foreigners to live, invest, and contribute to the country's economy over the long term.

The Indonesian government formalised the policy in August 2023 through the Minister of Law and Human Rights Regulation Number 22 of 2023, which was later updated by Regulation Number 11 of 2024. Officials have described it as the country's most progressive immigration policy to date.

Indonesia lists 5 categories of foreigners eligible for Golden Visa residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the Indonesia Golden Visa?

The programme targets five broad groups:

1. Corporate and individual investors

2. Property buyers

3. Global talent

4. Notable figures who have made significant humanitarian contributions or served in frontline roles

5. Those who wish to make Indonesia their second home, including their family members.

Depending on the category and the scale of their investment or contribution, successful applicants receive either a five-year or ten-year stay permit. Beyond the extended residency period, Golden Visa holders receive preferential access to immigration offices and other government institutions, a benefit the government says is intended to make doing business and investing in the country more straightforward.

Indonesia Golden Visa: Path to permanent residency

One of the most significant aspects of the scheme is the route it provides towards permanent residency. After three consecutive years of living in Indonesia on a Golden Visa, holders become eligible to convert their visa status to permanent residency, offering a more stable long-term foundation for those who choose to settle in the country.

The Indonesian government has positioned the Golden Visa as an opportunity for people across the world to build a life in the country while simultaneously contributing to national economic growth. Applications can be submitted through Indonesia's official immigration portal.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng