Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and prominent traditional rulers are set to attend Nigeria's first Annual National Education Summit in Abuja

TETFund Executive Secretary Sonny Echono will deliver the keynote lecture at the summit organised by DGY Knowledge Bridge Limited and IPCR

The event will also feature the maiden investiture of the Order of Knowledge, an initiative recognising contributions to education and public service

Abuja, FCT - Nigeria's House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, is among the high-profile figures expected at the maiden Annual National Education Summit, scheduled for November 21, 2026, in Abuja.

The event, themed "Bridging Knowledge, Policy and Innovation for Sustainable National Development", is organised by DGY Knowledge Bridge Limited in collaboration with the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR). It will be held at the IPCR headquarters, with the Director-General, Joseph Ochogwu, serving as host.

Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives, is expected at the maiden Annual National Education Summit in Abuja.

Source: UGC

Abbas has been designated Special Guest of Honour, while the Ejeh of Ankpa, Abubakar Sadiq Ahmed Yakubu IV, will serve as Royal Patron of the summit.

Keynote and Policy Dialogue

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, will deliver the keynote lecture, focusing on the link between knowledge development, public policy and sustainable national growth.

A high-level policy dialogue will follow, bringing together voices from the National Assembly, academia, the public service, financial institutions and the private sector. The discussions are designed to explore how government, educational institutions and industry can work more closely to improve policy delivery, research and innovation across Nigeria.

The summit is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Order of Knowledge Investiture

Beyond the policy sessions, the summit will stage the first-ever investiture ceremony of the Order of Knowledge, an initiative created to honour individuals and institutions that have made notable contributions to education, scholarship, public service and institutional development.

The Ejeh of Ankpa is expected to be installed as Grand Patron of the Order during the ceremony, while Echono will receive the Grand Fellow of the Order of Knowledge designation. The founder of the initiative, Gambo Yahaya, will also receive the Founding Fellow honour.

Tertiary institutions will be recognised based on indicators such as academic programme expansion and infrastructure development. The awards council, chaired by Hussaini Hassan Tukur of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, is responsible for reviewing and approving nominations.

The programme will also include the unveiling of The Bridge Magazine and a compendium documenting the profiles and achievements of award recipients.

Registration is open to individuals and institutions, with fees set at ₦50,000 for individual delegates and ₦100,000 for corporate and institutional representatives.

Source: Legit.ng