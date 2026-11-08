Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh travelled to Ghana to attend Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD prayer conference

Tonto shared a post expressing how the event marked a turning point in her life and ministry

The actress gave a special shoutout to her hotel, Casa Grande Accra, praising the hospitality and food

Actress-turned-evangelist Tonto Dikeh has returned from Ghana buzzing with excitement after attending Pastor Jerry Eze's New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) crusade.

The actress shared a post on Sunday, November 8, 2026, recounting the experience with unmistakable enthusiasm, describing the conference as far more than a routine religious gathering.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh shares video of how she arrived in Ghana. Credit: tontolet/jerryeze

Source: Instagram

"I came. I saw. I conquered!" she wrote, borrowing the classic phrase to capture what she called a divine encounter and a defining turning point in her life and ministry.

Tonto Dikeh's Ghana experience

Dikeh arrived back from the trip renewed, according to her own words, crediting the conference with refreshing her spiritually and deepening her gratitude. The post was accompanied by footage that was shot at a Ghanaian airport.

Beyond the spiritual dimension, the actress had plenty of praise for her accommodation.

Tonto Dikeh heaps praise on Ghanaian food and hospitality

She also made no effort to hide her delight over the food, writing "OMG! Absolutely unforgettable!" before signing off with "Medaase, Casa Grande!" — a Twi expression meaning "thank you."

Dikeh closed her post with a prayer for Ghana, asking God to bless the land, enlarge its borders, and let his glory shine upon the people.

Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh shares a fun video of herself in Ghana. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

The NSPPD, led by Pastor Jerry Eze, has grown into one of the most prominent prayer platforms in Africa, drawing participants from across the continent and beyond.

In related news, Legit.ng reported a video showing the moment a man went on his knees to greet Pastor Jerry Eze.

The video showing the moment Tonto Dikeh arrived in Ghana for Pastor Jerry Eze's crusade is below:

Tonto Dikeh supports Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh showed support for Regina Daniels after Olakunle Churchill revealed that he called the actress to pray with her and offer encouragement upon hearing about her health condition.

Churchill shared the message on Regina’s 25th birthday on October 10, 2026, wishing her healing, peace, strength and renewed happiness amid her reported health struggles.

Reacting to his post, Tonto left a warm comment expressing love for Regina, writing, “We love you reg.”

Source: Legit.ng