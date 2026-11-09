Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko was appointed Senior Special Assistant on Youth Engagement and Creative Economy to Enugu Governor Peter Mbah

The appointment was announced on Sunday, November 8, with congratulatory messages flooding social media for the Enugu-born actress

Etiko's appointment follows that of fellow actress Rachael Okonkwo, who was recently named SSA on Films and Creative Industries by the same governor

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has landed a government role, bagging an appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Youth Engagement and Creative Economy under Enugu Governor Peter Mbah.

The news broke on Sunday, November 8, quickly setting off a wave of congratulatory messages across social media platforms. Etiko, who hails from Udi Local Government Area in Enugu state, confirmed the appointment herself after responding to a congratulatory post from fellow actress Sarah Martins.

Actress Destiny Etiko has been appointed SSA on Youth Engagement and Creative Economy by Enugu Governor Peter Mbah. Credit: officialdestinyetiko

Source: Instagram

The appointment makes Etiko the second prominent Nollywood figure to receive a political role from the Mbah administration within a short span. Rachael Okonkwo had earlier confirmed her own appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Films and Creative Industries in early November 2026.

Etiko had publicly declared her support for Mbah during his governorship campaign ahead of the 2023 Enugu state election, making Sunday's development a natural, if notable, progression of that relationship.

The actress first made her mark in Nollywood with the 2014 movie Idemili and has since built a strong career as both an actress and filmmaker, appearing in numerous Nigerian productions.

Netizens divided over Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko's new political appointment. Credit: destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

React to Destiny Etiko's new role

Not everyone on social media was simply offering congratulations. The announcement drew a mix of reactions, ranging from warm support to sharp criticism about the relationship between entertainers and political power.

@tina_ordu wrote:

"👏👏👏👏 She deserves it and more… congratulations Hon. Dessy"

@skydecomedian_skydecomedian said:

"Officially APC bby, congratulations"

@realremymartins commented:

"Everybody na APC now 😂😂😂😂 everybody dey find way to secure d bag 😂😂😂.... Dem no fit talk again oooo"

@holminak observed:

"When corruption favours you, it becomes connection and God win"

@ujayjenny wrote:

"When corruption favours you, it becomes God's grace. They keep settling you all with political appointments so you won't speak about the ills of this corrupt government."

@alpha_crea8ions added:

"Congratulations but which kind office this one. Am just hearing dis for the first time"

@rareegift noted:

"Make apc try give yuliana appointment na..the guy don vex stop to talk about jagaban"

Destiny Etiko cries out after losing N5m World Cup bet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Destiny Etiko suffered a painful financial setback after her first-ever football bet ended in disappointment during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

The actress revealed that she staked N5 million on the match, only to lose everything, describing the experience as emotionally draining and vowing never to gamble again.

She admitted the anxiety of watching the game with such high stakes was unbearable, adding that the tension made the 90 minutes feel far more intense than any football match she had ever seen, leaving her shaken both financially and emotionally.

Source: Legit.ng