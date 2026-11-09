The Abia APC addressed an incident involving Benjamin Kalu at a community event in Bende local government area of the state

In a statement, the party sent a message to those it alleged were behind the incident

It also made predictions about what it expects at the 2027 polls and the chances of the APC

The Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the alleged disruption of an address by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu, at a community function in Item, Bende Local Government Area.

Drama ensued when some people started chanting Peter Obi's name while Kalu was addressing the crowd at the event.

The party addressed the saga in a statement sent to Legit.ng on November 8, 2026, and signed by its publicity secretary in the state, Uche Aguoru.

The APC finally speaks on alleged attempt to disrupt Benjamin Kalu’s address in Abia state.

Source: Facebook

APC speaks on Abia event

According to the statement, the incident occurred during a function hosted by the people of Item, which Kalu attended. The APC said some persons allegedly disrupted his address and described the act as an attempt to "undermine his political standing and embarrass President Bola Tinubu".

Aguoru said the party had earlier received information suggesting that attempts might be made to embarrass Kalu and the President at public gatherings. He said the party initially dismissed the reports, believing the affection Abians have for both men would make such a plan unnecessary.

APC defends Kalu’s record, warns against disruptions

The APC said Kalu, who serves as Deputy Director-General II (South) of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, has promoted the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda across Abia state, including Aba and Item, and that his engagements had been well received.

The party said Tinubu had earned the appreciation of Abians through federal infrastructure projects, appointments and employment opportunities for the state, which it credited to Kalu’s advocacy. It added that the relationship between the President and the Deputy Speaker remained firm.

Aguoru said no form of intimidation or disruption could weaken that relationship. He urged anyone planning such disruptions to desist and embrace democratic engagement, tolerance and responsible political participation.

APC projects victory in 2027

Expressing confidence ahead of the 2027 elections, the APC said it expects the growing acceptance of the party in Abia and the South-East to translate into electoral success.

According to the statement, the party expects Tinubu to secure 85 per cent of the votes cast in Abia state in the presidential election on January 16, 2027. It said Kalu would win the Bende federal constituency seat by a wide margin.

The APC also said it expects to win all three senatorial districts, the eight House of Representatives seats and the 24 State House of Assembly constituencies. It added that it expects Dr Eric Opah to be inaugurated as governor of Abia state on May 29, 2027.

The APC in Abia state defends Benjamin Kalu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Facebook

Read more Abia news

APC faults online polls on 2027 elections

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC urged party supporters to disregard a recent online opinion poll on the 2027 elections.

The APC said it recognises the place of online opinion polls in the democratic process but described them as "largely elitist exercises that do not necessarily reflect realities at the grassroots".

Source: Legit.ng