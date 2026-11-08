Adult clips appeared on Adewale Adeleke's verified Instagram page on Sunday, November 8, sending social media into a frenzy

Lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi, who is close to the Adeleke family, claimed the page had been hacked and urged the public to disregard the posts

Blogger and Davido associate Tunde Ednut also flagged the incident on his page, while fans questioned whether the account was truly hacked

Afrobeats fans woke up to some unexpected content on Sunday, November 8, when explicit clips surfaced on the official Instagram page of Adewale Adeleke, popularly known as Chairman HKN and elder brother of superstar Davido.

The adult material appeared briefly on Adewale's verified page, @chairmanhkn, before being taken down within minutes. The speed of the deletion, however, did little to stop the content from spreading, as several users had already captured it.

Explicit clips appeared on Davido's brother verified Instagram page. Credit: davido/chairmanhkn

Source: Instagram

Pelumi Olajengbesi attributes posts to a hack

Lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi, who maintains close ties with the Adeleke family, was quick to respond in the comments section. He stated that Adewale's phone had been compromised and urged followers to disregard the posts entirely. His comment read: "His phone is hacked. Please disregard the post."

Popular blogger and Davido associate Tunde Ednut also weighed in, alerting his followers to the situation on his own Instagram page. Ednut noted that the content had already been removed by the time many people went to check, though he appeared amused by the entire episode.

A screenshot of Pelumi Olajengbesi's comment on Davido's brother's page is below:

Netizens question the claim that Davido's brother's Instagram page was hacked. Credit: chairmanhkn

Source: Instagram

Tunde Ednut's post about the hack of Davido's brother's page is below:

How netizens reacted to Davido's brother's page hack

Not everyone was convinced by the hacking explanation, and the comment sections quickly filled with jokes and pointed questions.

@mercified_23 wrote:

"Hacked me Abi he mistakenly post am"

@dede.de.governor commented:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 we don screen record am."

@bruno_chels_22 said:

"Baba don run delete am 😂"

@bu.ka.ti added:

"He don delete am 🔥😂we are active on time 😂"

@rexx___101 raised a pointed question:

"Deleted already so who deleted it if it was hacked as claimed 😂😂😂😂?"

@anyadan_global_resources declared:

"Na him post am nobody"

No official statement has since been issued by Adewale Adeleke's camp beyond Olajengbesi's comment.

Davido and Chioma attend Zlatan’s white wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, turned heads with their coordinated appearance at Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai’s white wedding in Marrakech, Morocco, on November 4, 2026.

Davido wore a black tuxedo and dark sunglasses, while Chioma complemented him in a flowing teal gown with a jewelled neckline and matching accessories.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand, drawing attention from fans, especially as Chioma had missed the pair’s traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos, where Davido served as a groomsman.

Source: Legit.ng