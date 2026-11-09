Naira Marley officially announced the revival of Marlians Fest, set for December 12, 2026, at Eagles Club Field in Surulere, Lagos

The singer broke his public silence with a heartfelt message reflecting on difficult years and his decision to step away

Davido was among those who reacted to the announcement, while fans flooded social media with excitement over the comeback

Naira Marley is stepping back into the spotlight. The Marlian Records founder officially announced the return of Marlians Fest, set for December 12, 2026, at Eagles Club Field in Surulere, Lagos, as part of the Detty December festivities.

The singer shared the news in a lengthy post on his social media pages on Sunday, November 8, addressing a period of personal difficulty that had kept him largely out of the public eye. Without going into specific detail, he acknowledged that rumours and negative narratives had circulated about him, and that he had deliberately stepped back to find peace and heal.

Davido Reacts As Naira Marley Announces Marlians Fest Comeback After Difficult Years

Source: Instagram

"But music is my life. The Marlians are my family. And it's time to come back together," he wrote.

Naira Marley dedicates the night to fans

The announcement carried an emotional tone throughout. Naira Marley framed the upcoming concert as more than just a performance, describing it as an event centred on growth, healing, and moving forward. He also dedicated the night in part to "everyone we have lost along the way," a line that resonated deeply given the events of recent years.

He confirmed he would not be performing solo, promising appearances by friends who would join him on stage. His most personal words were directed at supporters who stood by him through the turbulence.

"To my Marlians who never left me, thank you. I see you. I love you. If you have ever been a Marlian, this night is yours," he wrote.

Davido and fans react to the comeback

Afrobeats heavyweight Davido was among those who acknowledged the post, liking it on Instagram. Fans across social media also responded with enthusiasm, with many flagging December 12 as a must-attend date and celebrating what they described as the return of the Marlian movement.

The announcement comes roughly three years after Naira Marley became entangled in the controversy surrounding the death of his former signee Mohbad in 2023, a period that cast a long shadow over his public image and career. The Lagos concert appears to mark his most deliberate step towards reclaiming his place in the Nigerian music conversation.

Naira Marley's post announcing the return of Marlian's Fest is below:

Read Naira Marley's message to fans below:

Naira Marley reacts as Zinoleesky signs first artiste

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Zinoleesky has wasted no time building his music empire. The Nigerian singer announced that he has signed his first artist, Wazi Yung, to his newly launched record label, Zinodict Music.

The announcement sparked reactions from many, including Naira Marley, who showed support for his former signee.

Source: Legit.ng