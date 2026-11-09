Davido Reacts As Naira Marley Announces Marlians Fest Comeback After Difficult Years
- Naira Marley officially announced the revival of Marlians Fest, set for December 12, 2026, at Eagles Club Field in Surulere, Lagos
- The singer broke his public silence with a heartfelt message reflecting on difficult years and his decision to step away
- Davido was among those who reacted to the announcement, while fans flooded social media with excitement over the comeback
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Naira Marley is stepping back into the spotlight. The Marlian Records founder officially announced the return of Marlians Fest, set for December 12, 2026, at Eagles Club Field in Surulere, Lagos, as part of the Detty December festivities.
The singer shared the news in a lengthy post on his social media pages on Sunday, November 8, addressing a period of personal difficulty that had kept him largely out of the public eye. Without going into specific detail, he acknowledged that rumours and negative narratives had circulated about him, and that he had deliberately stepped back to find peace and heal.
"But music is my life. The Marlians are my family. And it's time to come back together," he wrote.
Naira Marley dedicates the night to fans
The announcement carried an emotional tone throughout. Naira Marley framed the upcoming concert as more than just a performance, describing it as an event centred on growth, healing, and moving forward. He also dedicated the night in part to "everyone we have lost along the way," a line that resonated deeply given the events of recent years.
He confirmed he would not be performing solo, promising appearances by friends who would join him on stage. His most personal words were directed at supporters who stood by him through the turbulence.
"To my Marlians who never left me, thank you. I see you. I love you. If you have ever been a Marlian, this night is yours," he wrote.
Davido and fans react to the comeback
Afrobeats heavyweight Davido was among those who acknowledged the post, liking it on Instagram. Fans across social media also responded with enthusiasm, with many flagging December 12 as a must-attend date and celebrating what they described as the return of the Marlian movement.
The announcement comes roughly three years after Naira Marley became entangled in the controversy surrounding the death of his former signee Mohbad in 2023, a period that cast a long shadow over his public image and career. The Lagos concert appears to mark his most deliberate step towards reclaiming his place in the Nigerian music conversation.
Naira Marley's post announcing the return of Marlian's Fest is below:
Read Naira Marley's message to fans below:
Naira Marley reacts as Zinoleesky signs first artiste
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Zinoleesky has wasted no time building his music empire. The Nigerian singer announced that he has signed his first artist, Wazi Yung, to his newly launched record label, Zinodict Music.
The announcement sparked reactions from many, including Naira Marley, who showed support for his former signee.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng