Vietnam published the official requirements that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can apply for Vietnamese nationality

Applicants must have lived in Vietnam for at least five years and show they can speak the Vietnamese language

The conditions also cover legal capacity, respect for Vietnamese culture, and the ability to support oneself financially in the country

Vietnam has outlined six conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can be considered for Vietnamese citizenship, covering language ability, length of residency, and financial self-sufficiency.

The requirements apply to all foreign nationals seeking naturalisation, with one exception: adolescents applying on the basis of a parent holding Vietnamese nationality are exempt from the civil capacity condition.

Vietnam introduces six citizenship requirements, including Vietnamese language proficiency, five years of residency. Photo credit: AFP via Getty Images

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Who qualifies to apply

Under the conditions published by the Vietnamese government, applicants must hold full civil capacity as recognised under Vietnamese law.

They are also required to have a working knowledge of the Vietnamese language sufficient to allow them to participate in everyday society.

Respect for the country's legal framework is another key condition. Applicants must show they comply with the Vietnamese Constitution and its laws, and that they honour the traditions, customs, and practices of the Vietnamese people.

On residency, the rules set a clear threshold: applicants must be living in Vietnam at the time of application and must have been resident in the country for at least five consecutive years before submitting their application. The five-year period is counted from the date of application.

The final condition requires applicants to demonstrate they are able to support themselves financially while living in Vietnam, meaning they must show a stable means of livelihood before their application can proceed.

What the requirements cover

Taken together, the six conditions target four broad areas: legal standing, cultural and civic integration, language proficiency, and economic stability.

The residency requirement of five or more years is among the most demanding, effectively ruling out short-term or temporary residents from eligibility.

The language condition, though not tied to a specific test or score, signals that Vietnam expects applicants to be functionally integrated into local society rather than reliant on translation or interpretation in their daily lives.

Applicants who satisfy all six conditions may proceed with their application for Vietnamese nationality through the country's formal naturalisation process.

Vietnam drops work permit rule for some foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vietnam's government released Decree No. 393/2026/ND-CP on 22 October 2026, officially listing 18 categories of foreign workers who will no longer need to obtain a work permit to work in the country.

Source: Legit.ng