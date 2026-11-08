Tony Elumelu announced his daughter Ogechukwu's Oxford MSc graduation on social media, describing the achievement as a major milestone

Ogechukwu Elumelu also completed a law conversion course alongside her postgraduate degree at Oxford

The billionaire philanthropist shared a celebration video with his daughter, expressing pride in her academic journey

Tony Elumelu's eldest daughter, Ogechukwu Elumelu, has hit two significant academic milestones, earning a Master of Science degree from the University of Oxford while also completing a law conversion course.

The proud billionaire businessman and philanthropist took to social media on Saturday, 7 November, to share the news alongside a video of the Oxford graduation ceremony.

Tony Elumelu shares video from his daughter's graduation. Credit: tonyelumelu

Source: Instagram

"Oxford MSc Graduation and Law Conversion Completed! Two major milestones. One incredible TOEGirl! Congratulations, Oge. So proud of you!" he wrote in the caption.

The post also featured footage of Elumelu celebrating with his daughter, capturing what was clearly a special family moment.

Ogechukwu Elumelu's academic record

Also known as Tamara-Marie Oge Elumelu, Ogechukwu is the daughter of Tony Elumelu and his wife, Dr Awele Elumelu. Her Oxford postgraduate degree adds to an already impressive academic record. She previously graduated with honours from the London School of Economics and Political Science, where she studied Politics and Philosophy.

The Oxford MSc and law conversion combination signals a strong academic and professional trajectory for the young Elumelu, whose achievements have drawn widespread praise online.

Legit.ng also reported that Tony Elumelu reacted after Zlatan Ibile showed off the wedding gift he received from the billionaire.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Billionaire Tony Elumelu and his family. Credit: tonyelumelu

Source: Instagram

The video from billionaire Tony Elumelu's daughter's graduation is below:

Congratulations pour in as Elumelu's daughter graduates

The post drew warm reactions from followers, many of whom were inspired by the news.

@itsmssuzzy commented:

"Oge has the distinctive drive of both her parents. Congratulations to her and the family."

@jessica_unusual wrote:

"Silver Spoon, is that you❤️❤️❤️❤️..... God is good, congratulations sweetheart."

@meenahfowoke shared:

"I am sooo proud of her and I don't even know her personally can't imagine how proud her parents would be❤️"

@oluwabukolairunmole said:

"School awon omo olowo. Congratulations Oge to fine."

@princessccynthia wrote:

"Jesus do it for my baby too oh she's An excellent A student. This here is her dream school for university. What God cannot do does not exist. 🙏"

@zaronate_lux_hairs added:

"Congratulations to your beautiful daughters. Thank you Jesus for the confirmation of your word 🙏. I'll come back here and testify if the post is still here."

Tony Elumelu gains big from Seplat deal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian investor Tony Elumelu made an estimated return of over N680bn in just five months.

This massive profit came solely from acquiring a controlling stake in Seplat Energy Plc through his company, Heirs Energies Limited.

The firm initially bought the shares from French company Maurel & Prom for $496 million before the price surged remarkably.

Source: Legit.ng