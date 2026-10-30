Matt Cena, full name Matthew Cena, is the fourth of five brothers in the Cena household and one of the quietest. While his older brother John became a 17-time WWE world champion and Hollywood star, Matt built a grounded career in the automotive industry in New Hampshire, far from the cameras that follow the Cena name. He is perhaps best known for a brief but memorable appearance in a 2012 WWE documentary, where he recalled bumping into Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to beg for tickets to John's first-ever dark match.

Matt Cena flexes his bicep (L), and Matt with his wife, Coverly, on their wedding day (R). Photo: @Matt_Cena (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Matt Cena, born on 28 October 1980, is the fourth-born of five Cena brothers and three and a half years younger than John.

and three and a half years younger than John. He works as an automotive service director at Ira Toyota Manchester, a role he has held since June 2019.

at Ira Toyota Manchester, a role he has held since June 2019. Matt is married to Coverly Cena, and the couple have two daughters, Shelby and Noelle.

and the couple have two daughters, Shelby and Noelle. It is Dan Cena, not Matt , who is the police officer in the family — a common point of confusion among fans.

, who is the police officer in the family — a common point of confusion among fans. Multiple entertainment sites estimate Matt Cena's net worth at around $5 million, though no major financial publication has independently verified this figure.

Profile summary

Full name Matthew Cena Date of birth 28 October 1980 Age 46 (as of October 2026) Place of birth West Newbury, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Italian, English, French-Canadian) Religion Roman Catholic Parents John Cena Sr and Carol Cena (née Lupien) Siblings Stephen, John, Dan, and Sean Cena Spouse Coverly Cena Children Shelby Cena, Noelle Cena Occupation Automotive Service Director Employer Ira Toyota Manchester, Group 1 Automotive Education Pentucket Regional High School (1994–1998) Estimated net worth $5 million

Who is Matt Cena?

Five facts about Matt Cena. Photo: @Matt_Cena

Source: Twitter

Matt Cena, commonly known as Matthew Cena, is the fourth son of the Cena family. He was born and raised in Massachusetts, the son of John Cena Sr and Carol Cena. Matthew is the second-youngest brother of the WWE veteran, sharing the same passion for bodybuilding as his four other siblings.

His father, John Cena Sr., has Italian ancestry and was a ring announcer, while his mother, Carol, is of English and French-Canadian descent. Matt's maternal grandfather, Tony Lupien, was a notable baseball player, which underlines a strong family connection to sports.

He studied at Pentucket Regional High School from 1994 to 1998. Beyond that, little has been confirmed about his university education.

The five Cena brothers

John Cena is the second of five brothers. He has an older brother, Stephen Cena, while his younger siblings are Daniel Cena, Matthew Cena, and Sean Cena.

The brothers each carved distinctly different paths:

Stephen Cena — the eldest, born 29 September 1974; he began acting in community theatre in 2004 and took up voice-over work in 2009.

— the eldest, born 29 September 1974; he began acting in community theatre in 2004 and took up voice-over work in 2009. John Cena—the second-born; he wrestled for WWE for 24 years, becoming a record-setting 17-time world champion, before transitioning fully into his acting career.

second-born; he wrestled for WWE for 24 years, becoming a record-setting 17-time world champion, before transitioning fully into his acting career. Dan Cena — an American police officer with the West Newbury Police Department, born on 3 October 1978.

— an American police officer with the West Newbury Police Department, born on 3 October 1978. Matt Cena—the fourth son; automotive service director.

fourth son; automotive service director. Sean Cena — the youngest, born in 1983.

Is John Cena's brother a cop?

This is one of the most searched questions about the Cena family, and the answer is straightforward — it is Dan, not Matt, who wears a badge. John Cena's younger brother, Dan Cena, is the police officer in the family. Dan chose to pursue a different professional path and joined the West Newbury Police Department.

Dan escaped a 2007 accident that threatened his life. On Super Bowl Sunday, a drunk driver struck his car at high speed. According to People.com, Dan escaped the crash with only a broken left leg, despite the severe damage to his vehicle.

On The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019, Dan reflected on the crash:

I was very lucky to get out of there with the shape I'm in now. It could have been a lot worse if not life-ending.

In the same interview, John expressed his admiration for Dan, calling him "a wonderful father, a wonderful husband, and a wonderful brother."

Matt, meanwhile, steered his professional life in an entirely different direction — away from law enforcement and away from the wrestling ring.

Matt Cena's career

Like his superstar brother, Matt is a former bodybuilder. He is now an automotive service director. The siblings were both bodybuilders and appeared together in a number of fitness journals.

Cena first landed a job in the automobile industry in 2011 as a roadshow account manager at Tristar Worldwide Chauffeur Services. His career path through the sector was steady and methodical.

His verified work history includes:

Roadshow accounts manager at Tristar Worldwide Chauffeur Services

Service consultant at Village Automotive Group

Service manager at Ira Motor Group (March 2017–June 2018)

Service adviser at Mercedes-Benz of Manchester (June 2018–October 2018)

Service manager at Jaffarian Volvo Toyota (October 2018–May 2019)

Automotive service director at Ira Toyota Manchester, Group 1 Automotive, Manchester — since June 2019.

He has a knowledgeable background in the automobile industry with skills in negotiation, operations management, sales, and marketing.

Matt Cena's role in John's WWE rise

From the very beginning, Matt was one of his brother's strongest supporters. In the early 2000s, when John was set to compete in his first dark match at a WWE event, tickets had already sold out. Determined to be there, Matt happened to run into Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at a gym in California and decided to ask for help.

Recalling the moment in the Rock vs. Cena: Once in a Lifetime documentary (via YouTube), he described approaching Johnson for assistance with tickets to that debut appearance.

I asked him if he could help me out in any way, shape or form. I said, 'My brother's got this tryout match for the WWE, it's a big thing for him and I don't know if you could help or not, but I would love to go. I can't find a way to go right now.'

Johnson secured tickets that allowed Matt to witness a pivotal moment in John's career.

Matt Cena's wife and kids

Cena married Coverly Cena, and together they are parents to two daughters. In 2010, the automotive service director and his wife, Coverly, became parents for the first time when their daughter, Shelby Cena, was born. Their second daughter, Noelle Cena, followed. Matthew is also the father of two. Beyond the names of his daughters and wife, Matt has kept his family life firmly out of the public eye.

Latest news

John Cena wrestled for WWE for 24 years, becoming a record-setting 17-time world champion, before transitioning fully into his acting career. On 6 July 2024, John announced he would retire from WWE in-ring participation, saying, "Despite any speculation or rumours, on July 6, 2024, I announced I would retire from WWE in-ring participation. I am far from perfect but strive to be a person whose word has value. 12/13/25 will be my final match."

John Cena retired from WWE in December 2025, wrestling his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Since retiring, John has spoken publicly about his brothers. In one interview, he revealed, "I had coffee with one of my brothers, and he was pretty depressed." He added that he has "helped three of them with their own financial education," along with other family members, saying he is "really grateful" for the opportunity to do so.

John also opened up about the state of those family ties in a candid interview with JUCA:

I constantly search for ways to be a better brother, a better son, and a better uncle. My relationship with my blood-related family is strained, and that's my choice. I always hide under the guise of work. I'm trying to work through that.

The comments suggest that, despite Matt's long-standing role as a quiet but loyal supporter, the demands of John's career created distance that he is now actively working to close.

FAQs

Who is Matt Cena? Matt Cena (full name Matthew Cena) is the younger brother of WWE legend John Cena and works as an automotive service director at Ira Toyota Manchester in New Hampshire. How old is Matt Cena? Matt Cena was born on 28 October 1980, making him 46 years old as of 28 October 2026. Is John Cena's brother a cop? No, it is their brother Dan Cena who is a police sergeant with the West Newbury Police Department, not Matt. Who is Matt Cena's wife? Matt is married to Coverly Cena. The couple have two daughters, Shelby and Noelle Cena. What is Matt Cena's net worth? Multiple entertainment sites estimate his net worth at around $5 million, though this has not been confirmed by major financial publications. What does Matt Cena do for work? He has been the automotive service director at Ira Toyota Manchester, part of Group 1 Automotive, since June 2019. How tall is Matt Cena? Matt Cena's height has not been officially confirmed by any verified source. Does Matt Cena have kids? Yes, he and his wife, Coverly, have two daughters, Shelby Cena, born in 2010, and Noelle Cena.

We also highlighted facts about John Cena’s wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, and the former relationships that shaped his romantic history.

Before marrying Shariatzadeh, Cena was engaged to Nikki Bella, but their relationship ended after years of conflicting views about marriage and children. Read more about the romance that played out in public and the proposal in front of thousands of wrestling fans.

Source: Legit.ng