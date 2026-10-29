Funke Akindele Partners With Facebook As She Takes Her Upcoming Movie ‘The Four’ to Another Level
- Funke Akindele revealed a strategic partnership with Facebook to promote her upcoming film, The Four: No One Fights Alone
- The film, produced under her FAAN banner and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, features a star-studded cast
- The Four is scheduled for a nationwide cinema release on December 11, 2026, with pre-sale tickets already available
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Funke Akindele is taking her next big film to an entirely new level, and she's brought one of the world's biggest social media platforms along for the ride.
The award-winning filmmaker and actress announced a formal partnership with Facebook on Thursday, October 29, to amplify the global reach of her forthcoming cinema release, 'The Four: No One Fights Alone.'
The announcement was made via her verified Facebook page, where she shared a teaser and expressed visible excitement about what the collaboration means for the film.
"We're taking THE FOUR to the world, and @Facebook is coming with us!" she wrote in the caption. She also noted that the years of support from her fanbase had made the moment possible, adding: "I'm so excited to announce my partnership with Facebook for THE FOUR: NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE! The love you've shown me and my stories over the years has brought us this far."
As part of the deal, fans can expect exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, early premiere looks, and firsthand updates through her official Facebook pages in the weeks leading up to the film's release.
About Funke Akindele's The Four movie
Produced under Funke Akindele Network (FAAN) and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, the movie explores themes of friendship, motherhood, and resilience.
Funke Akindele reacts to old Jenifa's Diary clip featuring Alexx Ekubo after Bolaji Ogunmola's action
The cast is packed with some of Nollywood's biggest names, including Bisola Aiyeola, Chioma Akpotha, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Timini Egbuson, Lateef Adedimeji and Ali Nuhu. Singers Waje and Shoday also feature in the project.
'The Four' is scheduled for a nationwide cinema release on December 11, 2026, and pre-sale tickets are already on sale.
The video of Funke Akindele announcing her partnership with Facebook is below:
Reactions to Funke Akindele's announcement
Funke Akindele's announcement drew enthusiastic responses across social media, with fans celebrating the milestone:
@ronkkybebe wrote:
"Iya mi🙌eleyi tun massive😍u keep raising the bar😍The four is a success already lagbara olorun"
@itskerenkezia_ commented:
"A very big congratulations Aunty mi. Here's to many more wins. My queen this is absolutely incredible. Let's gooooooo."
@aradojo shared:
"This is massive mama,she said it that this production is huge and truly it's seriously huge 😍😍👏"
@goldempress_empire wrote:
"Jeeeeeezzzz!!! This woman is in a world of her own. I am a proud fan"
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@dampop1 reacted:
"Pacesetter o! 🔥"
Funke Akindele reacts to Jenifa's Diary post
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a throwback clip from Jenifa's Diary stirred fresh waves of nostalgia online, after Funke Akindele weighed in on a fan-shared video from the beloved comedy series.
On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Akindele quoted a fan's post featuring her iconic character Jenifa in a scene alongside Mr. Willy Willy, a role brought to life by the late Alexx Ekubo.
In the clip, Jenifa was seen trying to get Mr. Willy Willy to entertain a romantic connection, which the fan found amusing enough to caption: "Ashewo Dey this jenifa eyes sha."
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng