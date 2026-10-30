Nigerian faith-based film Agbara Nla: The Return has reportedly earned $173,650 across the UK, Ireland and Canada

Distributor Nile Group claimed the production recorded the biggest opening weekend and highest pre-sales ever for a Nollywood film in the UK.

The Mike Bamiloye-led production has also grossed ₦408.3m in Nigeria, becoming the second-highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2026

Nigerian faith-based film Agbara Nla: The Return is extending its international journey after recording impressive box-office figures across three foreign markets.

The production has reportedly generated $173,650 in earnings across the United Kingdom, Ireland and Canada, with its American cinema debut scheduled for Friday, October 30.

Agbara Nla has grossed over $170k in earning at UK box office. Photos: @nileantertainment/IG.

Source: Instagram

The film's distributor, Nile Group, announced the US release in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 28, directing interested moviegoers to book tickets through AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas.

The latest development comes as the distributors celebrate what they described as a historic performance for Nollywood in the UK.

Agbara Nla's overseas box-office records

In a separate Instagram announcement, The Nile Group disclosed that the film had generated £86,691 in the UK and Ireland, alongside CAD$82,203 in Canada.

According to the distributor, the production recorded the biggest opening weekend ever for a Nollywood film in the UK.

The company also claimed that it achieved the country's biggest Nollywood pre-sales and the biggest opening for a faith-based Nollywood production.

With the film still showing in cinemas across the UK and Canada, its international distribution continues to expand.

The film's overseas performance comes after an impressive run in Nigeria.

According to figures announced by Nile Entertainment, Agbara Nla: The Return has grossed ₦408.3m at the Nigerian box office, making it the second-highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2026.

It has also maintained the number-one position for four consecutive weekends.

Read the statement from Nile Entertainment here:

Reactions trail Agbara Nla's record

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@glow_gloria stated:

"Jesus be praised!!! Canada is coming up. We are not there yet please keep going ooo!"

@tosin.ash shared:

"Can we take this to other European countries, like france , Germany"

@favourkabia stated:

"We need another day for the Maryland showings."

The modern reimagining of Mike Bamiloye's 1993 film features the Christian filmmaker reprising his role as herbalist Isawuru. Photo: @mikebamiloye/IG.

Source: Instagram

Mike Bamiloye warns about social media usage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mike Bamiloye cautioned internet users about their conduct on various social media platforms.

The veteran actor warned that believers will stand before the judgment throne to explain how they used their accounts.

His teachings sparked diverse online reactions as some netizens noted how people use platforms to tear down religious leaders.

Source: Legit.ng