WHO regional director for Africa, Mohamed Janabi, confirmed the evacuation of Nigeria's Ebola patient and her husband to Switzerland earlier in the day

The Nigerian medical team managed the patient through the acute phase of the illness before she was cleared for medical evacuation

Nigeria still has 52 contacts under close follow-up, while Switzerland takes over responsibility for contact number 53

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Nigeria currently has no active Ebola cases following the medical evacuation of the country's only confirmed patient and her husband to Switzerland.

Legit.ng reports that the federal government confirmed one Ebola case in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Nigeria evacuates an Ebola patient and her husband to Switzerland. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Health Minister Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate said 44 close contacts had been identified and tracing was already underway.

Mohamed Janabi, World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, said both individuals were airlifted earlier in the day.

Janabi explained that the evacuation was carried out because the two are Swiss citizens and because Nigerian health workers had stabilised the patient after she was the index case for Nigeria’s first imported Ebola virus disease, who departed Abuja for Switzerland earlier this morning, successfully managed through the acute phase of the illness.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via Janabi's X handle @ProfJanabi on Monday, October 26, 2026.

Nigeria's medical achievement praised

Janabi praised the Government of Nigeria, health workers, clinicians, emergency responders, and all partners involved in the response.

"This is a remarkable achievement and a testament to what Africa can accomplish when we work together," he said in a statement. "This is a proud moment demonstrating African expertise, resilience, and leadership in public health."

The NCDC had earlier confirmed at an emergency meeting that the diplomat diagnosed with the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in Abuja deteriorated into multi-organ failure.

52 contacts still under monitoring

Despite the evacuation, Janabi stressed that the work is not yet finished. Nigeria will continue to monitor 52 identified contacts as part of its ongoing Ebola response.

Switzerland, for its part, will take over care of the patient and follow up on contact number 53, who is the patient's husband.

Janabi described vigilance as critical at this stage, noting that the absence of active cases does not signal the end of the response effort.

NCDC pays N100,000 weekly to people monitored for Ebola

Nigeria's disease control agency introduced an emergency weekly payment for people placed under Ebola monitoring in Abuja.

The NCDC boss revealed the financial support was not originally budgeted for but became unavoidable due to complaints from contacts.

With 53 primary contacts identified so far, authorities are warning that other states must also prepare for similar obligations.

Source: Legit.ng