Dr. Adedeji Adeleke was filmed aboard a private jet by Davido's cousin Tunji Adeleke on October 22

The Nigerian billionaire's relaxed, low-key demeanour on the luxury aircraft caught the attention of many online

Social media users could not stop talking about how the business mogul carried himself despite his enormous wealth

A video capturing Nigerian billionaire Dr. Adedeji Adeleke aboard a private jet has gone viral, with social media users buzzing over his remarkably understated behaviour on the luxurious aircraft.

The clip, shared on Thursday, October 22, by politician and Davido family member Tunji Adeleke, showed the business mogul seated comfortably in a cream leather chair. Dressed simply in a dark jacket, striped trousers, sneakers, and a black cap, Dr. Adeleke was focused on his phone before glancing up to flash a smile as Tunji called out to him. According to Tunji, the two were on their way to Canada at the time.

Davido’s billionaire father Deji Adeleke flies to Canada in a private jet. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

What truly caught people's attention was not the jet itself, but the composed, almost understated manner in which the tycoon occupied the space, giving little indication of the extraordinary wealth he commands.

Dr. Adeleke is the founder of Adeleke University and serves as CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited. His business empire covers several sectors including power generation, real estate, oil and gas, and education, making him one of Nigeria's most accomplished entrepreneurs. While his son, Afrobeats superstar David "Davido" Adeleke, commands massive public attention, the elder Adeleke has long preferred to stay out of the spotlight.

Dr Adedeji Adeleke’s calm presence aboard a private jet caught viewers’ attention. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The video of Davido's billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, aboard a jet to Canada is below:

What netizens said about Davido's father

Nigerians on Instagram were quick to share their thoughts on the footage.

2.6.5.2.4.7.c.e wrote:

"Never seen a shy wealthy man,"

luxurydecorstore2 described it as "Humility at its peak ❤️🙌👏", while blossomgrace30 simply noted, "Chairman is so humble."

Not everyone was purely complimentary. samj_couture humorously observed, "Chairman come sit down like say them carry am join body 😆", suggesting the billionaire blended into the jet as though it were an ordinary commute.

hairextensionsbybo struck a more serious note:

"This man is a very private man and I think people around him should respect that."

shop_with_blanche took the opportunity to draw a broader comparison, writing,

"I Hope y all are seeing how his nephew is enjoying his billionaire uncle , , some of you cannot enter your uncles Camry sef."

Meanwhile, olasubomhie kept it light:

"poor man pikin go say na Osun money."

Cubana Chiefpriest hails Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest hailed Davido in a recent post online.

Chiefpriest shared a picture of the singer posing by his father's private jet. He also included a subtle shade as caption.

Source: Legit.ng