Meet the owner of Jendol supermarket, Mark Akhabue, and his life story

Mark Akhabue is a Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist whose journey shows determination, clear vision, and steady business growth. As the owner of Jendol Supermarket, he is part of a new generation of Nigerian business leaders. Mark is transforming everyday retail into a story of innovation and positive community impact.

Key takeaways

Since 2017 , Mark Akhabue has led Jendol Nigeria Limited , overseeing its superstores, petroleum, and business consulting divisions.

, Mark Akhabue has led , overseeing its superstores, petroleum, and business consulting divisions. Mark has built a diverse executive experience across aviation, oil and gas, healthcare, and retail

He earned a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Ambrose Alli University in 1997.

in 1997. The businessman is married to Oluwakemi Akhabue.

Profile summary

Full name Mark Akhabue Gender Male Place of birth Edo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Oluwakemi Akhabue School Iruekpen Grammar School University Ambrose Alli University, University of Calabar Profession Entrepreneur, philanthropist

Mark Akhabue's biography

Mark Akhabue is from Iruekpen‑Ekpoma in Edo State, Nigeria, and belongs to the Ishan (Esan) ethnic group. He showed leadership early, serving as the senior prefect at Iruekpen Grammar School.

Mark earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Edo State University (now Ambrose Alli University) in 1997, graduating with Second Class Honours. He later earned a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Calabar.

Mark Akhabue's career highlights

According to Mark's LinkedIn, Mark began his career in 2001 at Rail AD Limited as a deputy accounts manager. In 2005, he joined V*rgin Nigeria Airways as an accounts officer in the aviation sector.

Mark later worked as a station's accountant, a cost and management accountant, and eventually as head of treasury and cash management.

In 2009, the entrepreneur moved to Advantium Oil and Gas Limited as head of finance and administration. He developed financial policies, set up internal controls, and supervised the company's financial and administrative operations. This role helped him gain experience in budgeting, governance, and strategy.

Mark later moved to Hygeia Nigeria Limited, starting as chief accountant, then rising to financial controller, and later to head of finance and administration. From 2012 to 2017, he handled management reporting, budgeting, treasury, and liability management, leading complex financial functions in healthcare.

In January 2017, the Nigerian entrepreneur founded Jendol Nigeria Limited and became its CEO. The company now runs Jendol Superstores, Jendol Petroleum (downstream), and Jendol Business Consulting. Under his leadership, it has grown into a diversified business group with strong systems and strategic expansion across Nigeria.

Who is the owner of Jendol Supermarket's wife?

Mark is married to Oluwakemi Akhabue, the executive director of Jendol Superstores, part of Jendol Nigeria Limited. She has a background in accounting, over a decade of banking experience, and holds a degree from Lagos State University. Mark's wife is also ATS-certified through the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Oluwakemi helps shape Jendol's growth strategy and oversees daily operations. She has been key to the company's expansion and success. Beyond her executive role, Oluwakemi engages in community and company initiatives, including educational programs like the Jendol Annual Debate Championship.

FAQs

Who is Mark Akhabue? He is a Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist. Who is the real owner of Jendol supermarket? The real owner of Jendol Supermarket is Dr. Mark Akhabue, who serves as the CEO of Jendol Nigeria Limited. When did Jendol start? Jendol Superstores officially began operations in 2016. Is Mark Akhabue married? The Nigerian philanthropist is married to Oluwakemi Akhabue. What does Mark Akhabue's wife do? She is the executive director of Jendol Superstores. Where is Mark Akhabue from? He hails from Edo State, Nigeria. Where did Mark Akhabue go to college? Mark earned a B.Sc. in Accounting from Edo State University (now Ambrose Alli University) and an MBA from the University of Calabar.

Mark Akhabue is the founder and CEO of Jendol Superstores, part of Jendol Nigeria Limited. He started his career as an accountant and worked his way into entrepreneurship through hard work and determination. What began as a single store has grown into a thriving retail and petroleum business with multiple locations.

