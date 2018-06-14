Who are Davido’s siblings? Interesting facts about Davido’s family

David Adedeji Adeleke, commonly known by his stage name, Davido, is a hugely popular Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer. His music is usually a blend of traditional African elements with global mainstream pop. The singer has had a remarkable rise in the Nigerian music industry since the beginning of his career. While the singer and his dad are incredibly famous, Davido's family also has other members who are relatively less known. Who are Davido's siblings, and what do they do?

The renowned singer was born and brought up alongside three siblings, namely Adewale (half-brother), Sharon, and Ashley Coco. Davido's siblings' pictures can occasionally be seen on his social media pages.

Who are Davido's siblings?

Here is a detailed look at Davido's siblings and their net worth.

Adewale Adeleke

Full name Adewale Adeleke Gender Male Date of birth December 11, 1988 Age 33 years old (as of 2022) Ethnicity Yoruba Nationality Nigerian Religion Christianity Marital status Married Wife Ekanem Kani Children 2 Parents Adedeji Adeleke and Grace Ajunwa Siblings Sharon, David, and Ashley Net worth $50 million Instagram @chairmanhkn

Adewale Adeleke is a 33-year-old music producer and one of the directors at Pacific Holdings, the company founded and owned by his father. Adewale was born to Adedeji and Grace Ajunwa in America. His mother is a California-based attorney.

Adewale is the chairman and producer in charge of the HKN Music (Honorable Kings of New school) label, which he co-founded with his half-brother Davido. The label has produced music for some well-known artists, including B.Red and Sina Rambo.

Adewale is married to Ekanem Kami, and the two have been blessed with two children.

Sharon Adeleke

Full name Sharon Adeleke Gender Female Date of birth March 28, 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2022) Ethnicity Yoruba Nationality Nigerian Religion Christianity Marital status Married Husband Yomi Ademefun Parents Adedeji and Veronica Adeleke Siblings Adewale, David, and Ashley Profession Businesswoman Net worth $10 million Instagram @lifeofrona01

Sharon is the brains behind Rona Wigs Studio, an incredibly popular Nigerian hair business. Sharon is a self-taught wig maker and learnt the craft by watching YouTube videos. Sharon had lived much of her life away from the public eye until her brother, Davido, began to celebrate her successes on social media. The singer often posts photos of him and Sharon on social media.

Sharon is married to Yomi Ademefun, and the two have one child.

Ashley Coco Adaji

Full name Coco Ashley Adaji Gender Female Ethnicity Yoruba Nationality Nigerian Religion Christianity Marital status Married Husband Caleb Adaji Parents Adedeji and Veronica Adeleke Profession Businesswoman Siblings Adewale, David, and Sharon Net worth $50,000 Instagram @coco_of_lyfe

Ashley is an executive director at Pacific Holdings, one of her dad's business ventures. She got married to Caleb Adaji in 2016 in a ceremony held in Dubai. Besides her role as executive director at Pacific Holdings, Sharon also oversees the company's human resources.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about Davido's siblings.

His half-brother, Adewale, holds dual citizenship in America and Nigeria.

Sharon's Instagram page has more than 170k followers.

The Nigerian singer and his brother were both born in America but to different mothers.

How many siblings does Davido have?

The renowned singer has two sisters and one half-brother. The sisters are Sharon and Ashley, and the brother is Adewale.

Is Davido richer than his siblings?

He is richer than his two sisters and as rich as his half-brother.

How is Adewale Adeleke related to Davido?

The two are half-brothers. They were born to the same father but different mothers.

Who is Davido's mother?

The singer's mother was known as Veronica Adeleke. She passed away years ago.

Does Davido have a biological brother?

He does not have a biological full brother, but he has one half-brother.

How many brothers does Davido have?

He has one half-brother known as Adewale Adeleke.

Davido's family has always been a subject of public debate ever since the singer rose to fame. While the singer is incredibly famous, Davido's siblings are relatively less known and have lived much of their lives off the public eye.

