Kylian Mbappe has now scored eight goals in his first seven El Clasico appearances for Real Madrid

The French forward's brace came in a tightly contested match at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday

Barcelona were chasing a tenth consecutive win under Hansi Flick before Real Madrid intervened

Kylian Mbappe has rewritten El Clásico history, overtaking Lionel Messi's scoring record for the rivalry in the 21st century after netting twice to hand Real Madrid a 2-1 victory at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday night.

The milestone cements Mbappe's status as one of the most dangerous players ever to feature in football's most compelling domestic rivalry, and it arrives less than a year into his career at the Bernabéu.

Kylian Mbappe scored a late winner to seal a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid over Barcelona, taking his tally to eight goals in his first seven El Clásico matches. Photo by Josep Lago

Source: Getty Images

The Real Madrid forward now has eight goals from his first seven appearances in the storied fixture across all competitions, surpassing Messi's tally of six in his first seven 21st-century outings against the Spanish capital club.

According to MARCA, his impact in El Clásico has been swift and emphatic, with each appearance further establishing him as a decisive force in the contests that define the LaLiga season.

A dramatic night in Barcelona

Sunday's contest was played against a backdrop of high stakes, with Barcelona looking to maintain a nine-match winning run since Hansi Flick took charge.

The Catalan side had been in superb form domestically, and heading into the fixture, they appeared well-placed to extend that record on home soil.

Real Madrid, however, arrived at the Spotify Camp Nou with a clear tactical plan, defending resolutely while looking to expose Barcelona on the counter-attack.

It was a strategy that demanded patience and discipline, and Los Blancos delivered both.

According to ESPN, Mbappe scored a brace either side of Raphinha's goal as Real Madrid defeated Barcelona at the Nou Camp for the first time since 2021 to throw the LaLiga title race wide open.

The French forward's winner arrived in the 87th minute, a late blow that settled an intense and fiercely competitive encounter.

The result halted Barcelona's impressive run and handed Los Blancos a timely statement victory in the title race.

Mbappé's influence continues to grow at Real Madrid

Beyond the individual record, Sunday's result underscored Mbappe's importance to Real Madrid in the matches that matter most.

His ability to find the net in high-pressure moments has become one of the club's most reliable assets since his arrival, and his performances in El Clásico have arguably been the most striking example of that quality.

With eight goals in seven appearances, the Frenchman has already etched his name into the history of one of world football's greatest rivalries.

Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced the fixture, set a high benchmark across his first seven appearances. Mbappe has not only matched it but exceeded it.

For Real Madrid, the victory delivers more than three points. It reasserts their credentials as title contenders and signals that, even on Barcelona's turf, they remain a side capable of producing decisive moments when the occasion demands it.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings after Mbappe's brace

Legit.ng previousl reported about Real Madrid’s 2-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona, Mbappe’s late winner and the latest shift in the Ballon d’Or prediction markets.

With voting already closed, the result cannot change the award—but Mbappe’s brace has pushed him ahead of Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal in the race for public attention.

Source: Legit.ng