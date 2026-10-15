Jude Okoye, full name Jude Chigozie Okoye, known professionally as Engees, built one of the most powerful management empires in Nigerian music. He guided identical twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye of P-Square to continental stardom, directed their biggest videos, and ran their business affairs for over a decade. Then, piece by piece, it all fell apart. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arraigned Jude Okoye on charges of money laundering involving ₦1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Paul and Peter Okoye of P-Square perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Photo: Christie Goodwin/Redferns (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jude Chigozie Okoye , born 25 April 1977 , is the elder brother and former manager of the P-Square twins Peter and Paul Okoye.

, born , is the elder brother and former manager of the P-Square twins Peter and Paul Okoye. He was arraigned by the EFCC on 26 February 2025 on a seven-count money laundering charge totalling over ₦1.38 billion alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd.

on a totalling over alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd. Investigations revealed that Jude and his wife were listed directors of Northside Music Limited, with Jude owning 20% and his wife holding 80% .

and his wife holding . A fresh lawsuit filed in 2026 allegedly seeks to bar Peter Okoye from performing P-Square songs live.

allegedly seeks to bar Peter Okoye from performing P-Square songs live. Jude married Ifeoma Michelle Umeokeke in July 2014; they have two children, Emma and Eleanor Chris Okoye.

Profile summary

Full name Jude Chigozie Okoye Stage name Engees Date of birth 25 April 1977 Age 49 Place of birth Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria State of origin Anambra State Nationality Nigerian Religion Christianity Occupation Music executive, entrepreneur, video director Siblings Peter (Mr. P), Paul (Rudeboy), Tony, Mary, Ifeanyi, Lilian Okoye Spouse Ifeoma Michelle Umeokeke (m. July 2014) Children Emma Okoye, Eleanor Chris Okoye Record label Northside Music Ltd Net worth (est.) $7 million Instagram @judeengees

Who is Jude Okoye to P-Square?

Five facts about Peter Okoye. Photo: @judeengees

Source: Getty Images

Jude Engees Okoye is a well-known Nigerian entrepreneur and music executive and served as the chief executive officer of Northside Music Ltd. He is the older brother of twin musicians Peter Okoye (Mr. P) and Paul Okoye (Rudeboy), who together formed the iconic Afrobeats duo P-Square.

Jude began his career as a rapper but abandoned it to support his twin brothers when they launched P-Square. He had been a film production enthusiast since 1994 and released a rap album before relocating to Lagos to expand his horizons.

He directed P-Square's debut single Senorita music video, which received the most airplay from their first album and showcased the duo's dancing skills. His role quickly grew from creative director to full-time manager and label boss.

Jude Okoye's siblings

Peter, Paul, and their siblings, Jude, Mary, Tony, Lilian, and Ifeanyi Okoye, were raised as Catholics with Christian values. Their parents are Josephine and Mazi Moses Okoye, and the family is from Anambra State. Henry Okoye is also listed among the siblings in some family records.

How old is Jude Okoye?

Jude Okoye was born on 25 April 1977 in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria. That makes him 49 years old as of 2026. He is the eldest of the Okoye brothers, several years older than the twins, who were born on 18 November 1981.

Jude Okoye's wife and family

Jude Okoye is married to Ifeoma Michelle Umeokeke. They exchanged vows in July 2014 after dating for a year. Ifeoma was a beauty queen who won Miss Tourism during the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant in 2012.

Their union has produced two children: Emma and Eleanor Chris Okoye. The marriage has since been drawn into the legal storm at the centre of the P-Square feud.

Further digging by Peter Okoye at the Corporate Affairs Commission revealed that Jude and his wife were the listed directors of Northside Music Limited, with Jude owning 20% and his wife holding 80%.

Ifeoma limited comments on her Instagram page after Nigerians stormed her profile with pointed questions. The backlash came after Peter alleged that Jude had attempted to transfer his P-Square ownership rights to his wife, which Peter refused.

The rise: building P-Square's empire

Jude was not merely a manager; he was the architect of P-Square's infrastructure. By 2005, the brothers had registered Northside Entertainment Ltd, with all three, Peter, Paul, and Jude, listed as directors and shareholders.

Peter later testified,

P-Square started in 1997/98. Before Jude became our manager, we had others, including Chioma Ugochi and the late Howie-T. But when Jude came on board, things changed. He was the sole signatory to all our accounts — Ecobank, Zenith, and FCMB.

As manager of Square Records, Jude played a pivotal role in P-Square's rise to fame, with albums such as Last Nite, Game Over, and Danger.

His label also signed dancehall artist Cynthia Morgan. On 22 August 2013, Cynthia Morgan signed a recording contract with Northside Entertainment Inc., owned by Jude 'Engees' Okoye.

The Cynthia Morgan controversy

The relationship with Cynthia Morgan later became one of Jude's earliest public controversies. In May 2020, Cynthia Morgan, who had not released songs for years, revealed in an Instagram Live session that she lost her stage name, her VEVO account, royalties, and Instagram account due to the contract she signed with Jude Okoye.

Jude responded by releasing the contract publicly. Cynthia Morgan had alleged that Jude seized her accounts and made her stop using her name. However, according to the contract terms, Northside Music and Cynthia Morgan had a 50/50 sharing formula, and it was not stated that she could not use her name elsewhere.

The dispute resurfaced amid the P-Square feud in 2024. Cynthia Morgan, speaking via Instagram, fuelled the heat between the Okoye brothers, claiming she is a living witness to some of the things Jude is being accused of by Peter.

The fall: P-Square's split and the legal battles

The P-Square saga began in 2017 with the group's acrimonious split. Though the brothers reunited musically in 2021, the fallout over finances persisted.

Peter explained that Jude's sole control of accounts led to frequent disputes and left him unable to access funds.

The Northside Music allegation

After P-Square's reunion in 2021, financial cracks reopened. Peter publicly alleged that he uncovered a separate company, Northside Music Limited, incorporated by Jude Okoye and his wife without his knowledge or consent.

In an open letter, Peter stated,

Peter, Paul and Jude own a management company together called Northside Entertainment, which we use to manage all P-Square's affairs. One day, I discovered another company with a similar name, but this one was called Northside Music instead of Northside Entertainment.

According to court testimony and public disclosures by Peter, hundreds of millions of naira and over a million dollars in digital catalogue revenue were allegedly diverted away from joint P-Square accounts into private companies controlled by Jude.

The EFCC arrest and trial

The EFCC arraigned Jude Okoye before Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court in Lagos on a seven-count charge, alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd.

One of the charges alleged that:

That you, Jude Okoye Chigozie and Northside Music Ltd sometime in 2022, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did directly acquire a landed property known as No 5, Tony Eromosele Street, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos worth ₦850,000,000.

Okoye pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The EFCC presented Peter Okoye as its first prosecution witness (PW1) in the ongoing trial on 16 May 2025.

Latest news: the battle escalates in 2026

The dispute between the Okoye brothers has grown sharper in 2026, with new legal fronts opening alongside the existing trial.

Singer Peter Okoye confirmed that his elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, initiated another legal battle aimed at stopping him from performing songs released under the P-Square brand.

Peter also contested Jude's ownership claims directly:

In Jude's claim, you said you brought P-Square to Lagos in 2005, so automatically that makes you the owner of P-Square. P-Square's first album came out in 2003. We've been singing for four to five years before that and even signed our first management contract. You said you brought us to Lagos. Jude, we brought you to Lagos. I sold my car and paid for our first house. I still have the receipts.

On 21 September 2026, the trial continued before the Federal High Court. Peter Okoye told the court he received more than $800,000 in royalties connected to P-Square's songs from French music rights organisation SACEM between 2016 and 2026 and did not share any portion with Jude Okoye.

Jude Okoye has yet to publicly respond to Peter's claims regarding the alleged court move to stop him from performing P-Square songs.

Jude Okoye's net worth

Multiple sources place Jude Okoye's estimated net worth at around $7 million, though this figure predates the current legal proceedings.

His known sources of income include:

Music management and royalties from P-Square's extensive catalogue

Northside Music Ltd, his record label and publishing entity

Video direction work, including P-Square and Rudeboy music videos

Property, including the Ikoyi, Lagos property cited in EFCC charges

Revenue from artist signings, including Cynthia Morgan

FAQs

What is Jude Okoye's full name? His full name is Jude Chigozie Okoye, also known by his stage name, Engees. How old is Jude Okoye? Jude Okoye was born on 25 April 1977, making him 49 years old in 2026. Who is Jude Okoye's wife? Jude Okoye is married to Ifeoma Michelle Umeokeke; they exchanged marital vows in July 2014. What is Jude Okoye's relationship to P-Square? He is the elder brother and former manager of Peter Okoye (Mr. P) and Paul Okoye (Rudeboy), who formed the music duo P-Square. Why was Jude Okoye arrested by the EFCC? He was arraigned alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd, on seven counts of money laundering to the tune of N1.38 billion, $1 million and £34,537.59. What is Northside Music Ltd? Northside Music is a holding company Peter alleged Jude created in 2017 without Peter as a signatory. Who are Jude Okoye's siblings? His siblings include Peter Okoye, Paul Okoye, Tony Okoye, Mary Okoye, Ifeanyi Okoye, and Lilian Okoye. Did Jude Okoye plead guilty? No. Mr Okoye pleaded "not guilty" to all charges.

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Source: Legit.ng