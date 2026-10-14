Nigerian American actor and singer Rotimi Akinosho opened up about what his wife encountered while trying to build a music career

Rotimi revealed his wife was approached by top industry executives with witchcraft-related offers as a condition for advancing her career

The actor's account of his wife's experience has sparked a wide conversation online about the dark side of the entertainment industry

Nigerian American actor and singer Rotimi Akinosho has gone on record about the disturbing experiences his wife faced during her time in the music industry, claiming she was approached with offers involving witchcraft in exchange for career advancement.

The revelation surfaced through a clip from an old interview on the Hardly Initiated podcast, which was reshared on Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Reactions as Rotimi says his wife was offered witchcraft for fame in the music industry. Photo credit@rotimi

Source: Instagram

Rotimi, best known for his role as "Dre" on the Starz series 'Power', spoke candidly about how his wife navigated an industry that he described as riddled with manipulation, especially towards women who refused to submit to powerful men.

What Rotimi said about wife's experience

According to the actor, his wife's refusal to compromise her values came at a cost. He explained that when women in the industry hold their own against men in power, they often get labelled negatively as a form of retaliation.

More strikingly, he described how senior executives presented her with what he called spiritual conditions for success.

Reactions as Rotimi speaks about his wife's music career. Photo credit@rotimi

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"She's been presented opportunities like, hey, this is what we do, this is how we move, this is the things that you have to do to get to this level by top execs, and she was like, I'm not with it. And then also she wasn't gonna sleep her way to the top, so then it caused her, and she didn't have management, really, for real. So like, she's successful, she's doing all these things."

He went further, stating his belief in the reality of spiritual manipulation in the entertainment world.

"Witchcraft, voodoo, juju, all of that is a real thing to get to the next level in career, absolutely."

Rotimi added that his wife's experience was ultimately what cemented his own belief in black magic, noting that she eventually walked away from the industry entirely, saying she loved the music but could no longer stomach what came with it.

Here is the Instagram video of the singer about his wife and the music industry:

Fans react to Rotimi's revelation

The clip triggered strong reactions online, with many sharing their own perspectives on the music industry's hidden pressures.

@the_real_kingtobby commented:

"Good wife"

@royalbiroo wrote:

"Worked in that industry and I believe it! worked in the industry in TZ I love my ppl and my country but there are somethings got to change just like here in the US that industry is hard for females."

@temi441 questioned:

"But he himself is in the industry."

@i_am_offah said:

"Didn't know she was married to him"

@blackvicking92 added:

"But Illuminati do the same with artist for anyone in the showbizz that want to go higher!! There is also rituals and sacrifices to do before getting what you want .. yeah in Africa it's voodoo or juju. But music industry or entertainment industry nothing is free despite the talent"

Rotimi says he brought Afrobeats to US

Legit.ng reported that the popular US-born Nigerian actor and singer shared the role he played in making Afrobeats international.

In an interview, the American star recounted how he opened Wizkid’s show in the US in 2012 and how it all led to Afrobeats popularity.

Rotimi’s claims were met with a series of mixed reactions on social media, with many Nigerians blasting him.

Source: Legit.ng