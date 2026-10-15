President Bola Tinubu officially inaugurated the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Tinubu charged council members to show unity and discipline while keeping governance priorities on track ahead of the 2027 election

Vice President Shettima used his speech to hit out at both Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi during the inauguration ceremony

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for the 2027 general elections, telling members the ruling party is ready to renew its mandate with Nigerians.

The President called on all council members and party leaders to show unity, commitment, and discipline as the campaign begins.

Tinubu says campaigning would not distract his government from its promises. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The ceremony took place on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @aonanuga1956 on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

"As I stand before you with a heart full of gratitude and spirit full of resolve, it is my honour to inaugurate the presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress for the 2027 General Election. I thank all of you for the last election, but no one gets credit for an incomplete assignment until you deliver the next election, until you deliver your electoral wards, until you deliver the votes," he said.

Tinubu acknowledged advice from Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, who urged the President not to let the demands of campaigning pull his attention away from governance.

The President said the counsel was well-timed, pledging that his administration would continue to deliver on its promises even as political mobilisation picks up.

"However, I will still make time to speak directly with Nigerians even as you lead the campaign in the states and local government areas. We have bills to pay. The American creditors cannot wait. We want those investors to come in and invest for the future of our children," the President added.

Shettima takes aim at Atiku, Peter Obi

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who spoke before the President, praised Tinubu's democratic record, pointing to his support for then-opposition figure Atiku Abubakar's 2007 presidential bid on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria.

However, Shettima did not spare Atiku criticism, taking aim at the former vice president for what he described as disrespect towards the presidency.

"You can call him Bola, if you like, call him Adekunle, but he is the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," Shettima said.

He also criticised Peter Obi, accusing the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate of citing misleading statistics and drawing comparisons between Nigeria and other countries without proper context.

Uzodimma assured the President that governors and party leaders across the country would work hard to carry the right message to voters ahead of the election.

Tinubu won't join every APC campaign rally

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu inaugurated the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Wednesday ahead of the 2027 general elections

Tinubu told council members he could not join them at every campaign stop, pointing to financial obligations and the need to attract investors.

The President assured Nigerians he would still find time to speak directly to them even as the council led outreach across states and local governments.

Source: Legit.ng