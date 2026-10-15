Kylian Mbappe reached his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance during Real Madrid's win over AS Roma in Rome

The French captain scored on the night, pushing his Champions League tally to a landmark total

Mbappe now sits fifth on the all-time Champions League scoring chart, overtaking a Real Madrid great in the process

Kylian Mbappe marked his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance with a goal as Real Madrid came from behind to beat AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, a milestone that also carried serious statistical weight.

The goal moved Mbappe's career Champions League tally to 72, lifting him past Real Madrid legend Raúl and into fifth place on the competition's all-time scoring chart.

Kylian Mbappe scored on his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance. Photo by Giuseppe Mafia.

Source: Getty Images

The occasion in Rome brought together two significant achievements: a century of appearances in Europe's premier club competition and a new individual scoring landmark.

Mbappe joins Champions League legends

According to Sofascore, only four players in the history of the competition have scored more Champions League goals than Mbappe.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads with 140, followed by Lionel Messi with 129, Robert Lewandowski with 109, and Mbappe's fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema with 90.

As noted by UEFA, the 27-year-old has now scored across three different clubs in the competition. He netted six goals in nine appearances for Monaco before moving to Paris Saint-Germain, where he scored 42 goals in 64 games.

Since joining Real Madrid, he has registered 24 goals in just 26 outings, making his rate at the Spanish club the most prolific of his Champions League career.

For a player who only joined Real Madrid ahead of the 2024/25 season, reaching 24 goals in 26 Champions League games for his new club reflects a sharp return to form after an inconsistent start to life in Spain.

Mbappe, who captains the French national team, continues to close in on Benzema's tally of 90, with the gap between them now sitting at 18 goals.

Ballon d'Or rankings after Mbappe’s feat

Legit.ng reported the updated Ballon d'Or rankings after Kylian Mbappe scored his 72nd Champions League goal on his 100th appearance.

The Real Madrid star is in the running for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, and part of his selling point is his goals, which culminated in three Golden Boots.

Source: Legit.ng