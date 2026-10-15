United Arab Emirates University published the full list of benefits available to staff recruited from outside the UAE

The benefits cover relocation flights, hotel accommodation, and visa-related costs for employees and their dependants

Teaching staff and employees on grade seven and above qualify for an additional AED 2,000 relocation allowance on their first day

The United Arab Emirates University has outlined the full package of benefits available to employees recruited from abroad, covering everything from relocation flights to residence visa renewals for staff and their eligible dependants.

The benefits apply to internationally recruited employees, their spouses, and up to three eligible children.

United Arab Emirates University provides international recruits with flights, relocation allowances, hotel accommodation, and visa support for a smooth move to the UAE. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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Flights and relocation allowance

The university will cover the cost of air tickets from the employee's city of departure to the UAE on the first day of employment. The class of ticket allocated to the employee, their spouse, and supported children is determined by the employee's grade and classification within the institution.

Employees can either allow the university to book the tickets directly or make their own travel arrangements and claim reimbursement. Where an employee chooses to book independently, the university will refund whichever amount is lower: the actual cost incurred or what the university would have paid had it booked the tickets itself.

Teaching staff and employees on grade seven and above are also entitled to a one-time relocation allowance of AED 2,000, paid on the commencement date of employment.

Accommodation, medical exams, and visa costs

Upon arrival in the UAE, the university will provide the employee, their spouse, and eligible children with six nights of hotel accommodation including meals. The Secretary General holds the authority to extend this period if necessary.

From the point the recruitment process begins, the university takes on responsibility for entry and residence visa fees, medical examination costs, and any accommodation expenses the employee incurs in the UAE during this phase.

Once in employment, the university will also cover the cost of renewing residence visas for the employee and any dependants who qualify under the scheme.

The university's benefits package is designed to ease the financial burden of relocating to the UAE, covering key expenses across the entire transition process from initial recruitment through to long-term residency.

Dubai virtual work visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dubai government has outlined the conditions under which foreign remote workers can qualify for its Virtual Work Visa, a one-year residency programme that requires no local employer or UAE-based sponsor.

Source: Legit.ng