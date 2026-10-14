Ireland's Minister for Migration Colm Brophy has announced new visa requirements affecting nationals of three countries, effective 15 June 2026

The change brings Ireland into closer alignment with visa policies applied across the United Kingdom and the Schengen area

Transitional arrangements will be put in place for travellers who already have plans to visit Ireland before the new rules take effect

Ireland has announced the end of visa-free travel for nationals of three countries, with the new requirement taking effect from Monday, 15 June 2026.

The requirement covers all passport types, including diplomatic and service passports. Those intending to pass through Ireland on the way to another destination will also need a transit visa under the new rules.

Ireland ends visa-free access for 3 countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Minister for Migration Colm Brophy confirmed that citizens of the following countries will now need to obtain a visa before travelling to Ireland:

1. Nicaragua

2. Saint Kitts and Nevis

3. Saint Lucia

Ireland aligns with UK and Schengen standards

Speaking on the decision, Minister Brophy said the change had been carefully considered and was intended to bring Ireland more closely in step with approaches taken elsewhere on the continent.

He said:

"Irish visa requirements are kept under continuous review. The aim is to strike the right balance between maintaining effective immigration controls and ensuring that people can continue to come to Ireland to visit, work, study, or join family members."

The minister also acknowledged that some travellers may already have arrangements in place and confirmed that transitional measures would be introduced to ease the adjustment.

Broader tightening of Irish immigration policy

This latest announcement forms part of a wider effort by Ireland to harmonise its immigration controls with those of its nearest neighbours. Earlier in 2025, Ireland introduced visa requirements for nationals of Eswatini, Lesotho, Nauru, and Trinidad and Tobago. More recently, the right of appeal for certain short-stay visa refusals was also removed.

Ireland does not form part of the Schengen Area but has historically tracked many of its visa policies alongside the UK and Schengen member states. The new requirements for Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia continue that alignment process.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Ireland listed six documents foreigners must have before applying for citizenship.

Visa refusals: Ireland removes right of appeal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland published the decision to remove appeal rights for people refused short-stay visas from 1 June 2026.

The change affects visitors travelling for holidays, family visits and events, who must now submit a fresh application instead of appealing. Ireland says the move could speed up decisions and help reduce delays for people applying for work and study visas.

Source: Legit.ng