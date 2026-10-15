Two Lagos-based Accord leaders wrote an open letter to Governor Ademola Adeleke after reports named him as Osun coordinator for Tinubu's 2027 presidential campaign

The leaders warned that Adeleke's reported role in a rival party's campaign could damage Accord's electoral chances in Osun ahead of the 2027 general elections

The Concerned Leaders of Accord also called on the party's national leadership to address the matter urgently and protect candidates contesting seats in Osun

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Two senior members of the Accord party in Lagos State have called on Ademola Adeleke to publicly declare where his political loyalty lies after the Osun Governor was named as the state coordinator of President Bola Tinubu's 2027 presidential campaign.

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, October 15, the call came in an open letter jointly signed by Oke Sewedo, a party leader in the Lagos West Senatorial District, and Oladeji Oluwatosin, the Lagos State Accord chairman, under the platform of Concerned Leaders of Accord, Lagos State. The letter was addressed to Adeleke and the party's national leadership.

Accord Party leaders urge Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke to clarify his political loyalty after backing President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

The signatories acknowledged that Adeleke's governorship victory on the Accord platform was a milestone for the party, saying it had strengthened their belief in Accord as a credible vehicle for governance and political change.

Their concern, however, centred on whether a governor elected under one party's banner could simultaneously coordinate the presidential campaign of a candidate from a different party while Accord Party was preparing its own candidates for the same election cycle.

Accord's 2027 prospects at risk, leaders warn

"The concern is straightforward: how can a sitting governor elected under Accord simultaneously coordinate the presidential campaign of a candidate belonging to another political party, while Accord itself is preparing its candidates and supporters for the same general election? This portends grave danger to the electoral aspiration and prospect of Accord candidates in Osun State and Nigeria at large," the letter read.

The leaders argued that conflicting signals from Adeleke could discourage party members who had committed their time and resources to building Accord, and could weaken confidence among voters and candidates seeking legislative seats in Osun at the Senate and House of Representatives levels.

They also pointed to Accord's presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, noting that the party required a coherent internal structure for its campaign to be effective in 2027.

Accord Party leaders ask Governor Adeleke to clarify his political allegiance and urge the party’s national leadership to protect its candidates ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Leaders ask Adeleke to act or step aside

The letter gave the Osun State governor two clear options. If he remained committed to Accord, the leaders urged him to withdraw from his reported role in Tinubu's campaign structure and show through his actions that he still supported the party's electoral interests. If his allegiance had shifted, they asked him to say so openly and follow the procedures set out in the party's constitution.

"If your political allegiance has genuinely shifted elsewhere, we respectfully urge you to make your position clear and take the appropriate steps in accordance with the party's constitution and applicable law, rather than leave members and candidates in a state of uncertainty," the letter said.

The signatories stressed that their appeal carried no personal animosity towards the governor, framing it instead as a question of accountability to the platform through which he secured his mandate.

Furthermore, they urged Accord's national leadership to issue a formal statement, engage Adeleke directly, and put in place measures to safeguard the party's candidates across the country.

Read more on 2027 election

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng