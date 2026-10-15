Nollywood actor Damilola Royal paid an emotional tribute to late gospel singer Toluwanisings, recalling their final moments together

The actor revealed he sang the gospel singer's song right beside him during what turned out to be their last encounter

Royal's heartbreaking post referenced Bayonle Shoda, mourning the loss of someone he clearly held dear

Nollywood actress Damilola Royal has opened up about his final moments with late gospel singer Toluwanisings, sharing a tribute that has left fans and followers deeply moved.

Royal took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 14, 2026, to express his grief, describing a painful last hospital visit that he clearly did not expect would be a farewell.

Reactions as Damilola Royal shares last hospital encounter with gospel singer Toluwanisings. Photo credit@toluwanisings/@damilolaroyal

Source: Instagram

In his post, the actor recalled singing the gospel singer's own song right beside him during that encounter, a moment that now carries enormous weight given what followed.

"I SANG HIS SONG CONTINUOUSLY RIGHT BESIDE HIM BROTHER TOLU DID NOT EVEN SAY ROYAL MI," she wrote, the anguish in his words unmistakable.

Damilola Royal's tribute to Toluwanisings

The tribute was directed at the singer, whose full name is Bayonle Shoda, known professionally as Toluwanisings.

Gospel singer Toluwanisings continues trending after his demise. Photo credit@tolwanisings

Source: Instagram

Royal mourned the fact that the group returned home without their friend, making the reality of the loss even harder to process.

"WE ALL RETURNED HOME WITHOUT YOU BROTHER BAYONLE SHODAAA," she added in the emotional post.

The raw, unfiltered nature of the message captured the shock and sorrow that comes with losing someone unexpectedly. Royal's words painted a picture of a close bond, the kind where singing a friend's songs felt like the most natural thing to do at their bedside.

Fans react to Toluwanisings' passing

The post drew an outpouring of grief from followers, many of whom expressed their condolences and sympathy.

@adeniyijohnson commented:

"Ahhh omase o"

@yousrhod_luxury_wears wrote:

"The wife, God give her the strength she needs"

@aabim_bola reacted:

"Jesu but what exactly is the essence of this life, why must we die, can't we all live forever with our loved ones"

@feranmi_spiritual_empire said:

"The Lord will comfort you"

Dele Omowoli shares last moments with Toluwanisings

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian comedian Dele Omowoli expressed deep sorrow over the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings, sharing a series of emotional posts on Instagram as he mourned the late singer.

The comedian’s grief appeared particularly overwhelming as he recalled sharing a hug with Toluwanisings at a recent event. The memory made the news of the singer’s passing even more difficult for him to process, leaving him reflecting on their last encounter.

In his emotional posts, Dele paid a glowing tribute to the late gospel singer, expressing his sadness over the loss. His reaction has since drawn the attention of fans and social media users, many of whom have joined him in mourning the singer.

Source: Legit.ng