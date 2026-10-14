China's national immigration authority published specific conditions that foreign investors must meet to qualify for permanent residency in the country

Investors are required to show at least three consecutive years of direct and stable investment in China, along with a clean tax payment record

Applicants must also submit several business and financial documents alongside standard personal requirements such as a health certificate and criminal record clearance

China has laid out clear criteria that foreign investors must satisfy before they can qualify for permanent residence in the country, with the rules published by the country's national immigration authority.

According to the official guidelines, foreign nationals who have made notable contributions to China's economic and social development may be eligible to apply.

China publishes conditions for foreign investors to get permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

However, all applicants must comply with Chinese laws and regulations, be in good health, and have no criminal record before their application will be considered.

Investment conditions for permanent residence in China

For investors specifically, the key requirement is a record of direct and stable investment in China spanning three consecutive years, accompanied by a consistent and verifiable history of tax payments during that period.

Beyond meeting the investment threshold, applicants in this category must present a range of supporting business documents.

These include a copy of the enterprise's business licence, evidence of the company's annual report disclosure, and a Confirmation Letter on Foreign-funded Projects. A Capital Verification Report is also required to demonstrate that the appropriate funds have been properly accounted for.

China PR for investors: Required application documents

In addition to the business-related paperwork, all applicants must submit a valid foreign passport, a health certificate, and a foreign certificate of no criminal record. These serve as baseline requirements across all categories of permanent residence applicants.

For investors whose enterprises fall under nationally encouraged foreign-funded projects, an additional layer of documentation applies. They must provide either a copy of the Confirmation Letter issued by the national authority or a certificate from the relevant provincial authority confirming the enterprise's status. An individual tax payment certificate is also required in these cases.

China's move to publish these structured requirements offers foreign investors a clearer roadmap for those considering long-term commitments to doing business in the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng