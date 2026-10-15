Choosing the wrong GOtv package means paying for channels you will never watch — or missing the ones you love. GOtv Smallie is Nigeria's most affordable pay-TV plan, and this guide explains what it includes, what it costs, and how to subscribe in minutes.

The GOtv Smallie package offers 35+ channels. Photo: @jumiabot (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

GOtv Smallie is the cheapest GOtv package in Nigeria, priced at ₦1,900 per month as of March 2025.

in Nigeria, priced at ₦1,900 per month as of March 2025. The package carries 35+ channels spanning news, local entertainment, sports, kids, religious, and audio content.

spanning news, local entertainment, sports, kids, religious, and audio content. African Magic channels are not included — they start from the GOtv Jinja tier.

— they start from the GOtv Jinja tier. Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) is not available on Smallie; you need at least GOtv Jolli.

on Smallie; you need at least GOtv Jolli. You can subscribe via the MyGOtv app, USSD code *288#, the official website, or a GOtv agent.

What is GOtv Smallie?

GOtv Smallie, previously known as GOtv Lite, is the lowest package offered by GOtv in Nigeria. It is currently the cheapest GOtv subscription plan and the easiest way to watch your favourite local channels, with 35+ channels covering news, music, sports, kids' entertainment, documentaries, religion, and more.

GOtv is a popular pay-TV service from MultiChoice Nigeria that offers six packages in Nigeria: Supa+, Supa, Max, Jolli, Jinja, and Smallie.

How much is GOtv Smallie?

GOtv Smallie costs ₦1,900 per month for access to 35+ channels. Subscribers can also choose quarterly or annual payment plans, as shown below.

Payment Plan Price Monthly ₦1,900 Quarterly (3 months) ₦5,100 Annual (12 months) ₦15,000

On 5 February 2025, MultiChoice Nigeria announced the price changes, which took effect on 1 March 2025 as part of a wider pricing restructure affecting both GOtv and DStv.

Full GOtv Smallie channel list

GOtv Smallie is the budget-friendly package ideal for basic entertainment, offering an essential lineup of news, sports, entertainment, and children's programming. While the package is marketed as having over 35 channels, the exact active count can vary slightly depending on regional terrestrial channel updates. Here is the complete breakdown by genre:

Sports

For sports lovers, the GOtv Smallie package offers one sports channel that provides quality sports content, including live matches and highlights — SS Blitz (Channel 30).

News

GOtv Smallie includes channels for 24/7 news coverage, both local and international:

Al Jazeera (Channel 40)

TVC News Nigeria (Channel 45)

NTA News 24 (Channel 46)

Channels Television (Channel 48)

NTA Parliament (Channel 115)

General entertainment

The GOtv Smallie package for general entertainment. Photo: @jumiabot (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

TVC Entertainment (Channel 27)

Trybe TV (Channel 97)

Documentary

Spice TV (Channel 10)

Religious

Faith (Channel 80)

Islam Channel (Channel 81)

Emmanuel TV (Channel 82)

Dove TV (Channel 83)

Kids

JimJam (Channel 61) is the package's dedicated kids' channel — a popular choice that keeps children entertained and educated.

The GOtv Smallie package for kids. Photo: @jumiabot (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Local channels

The Smallie package includes a strong selection of local Nigerian stations, such as AIT, Silverbird, Wazobia TV, Arewa 24, WAP TV, OGTV, BCOS, RSTV, ITV Benin, EBS, BISCON TV, R2TV, RAVE, Liberty TV, Lagos TV, NTA International, NTA 2, Sunna TV, and ONMAX.

Audio channels

For radio content, the GOtv Smallie package includes Naija FM (Channel 301) and Wazobia FM (Channel 303).

Does GOtv Smallie show African Magic?

No. African Magic channels — including Africa Magic Yoruba, Africa Magic Hausa, and Africa Magic Igbo — are added from the GOtv Jinja tier upward, not on Smallie. If African Magic content is a priority, you will need to upgrade to at least GOtv Jinja.

Is BBNaija on GOtv Smallie?

No. Big Brother Naija Season 10 aired 24/7 on GOtv Channel 49, which is not available on the Smallie package. BBNaija is available only to subscribers on GOtv Supa, Max, and Jolli packages. To watch BBNaija, you must upgrade to at least GOtv Jolli.

Requirements before subscribing

Before subscribing to GOtv Smallie, make sure you have the following:

A GOtv decoder installed and connected to your TV and antenna

installed and connected to your TV and antenna Your IUC number (the unique number on the red sticker on your decoder, or accessible via the Help button on your remote)

(the unique number on the red sticker on your decoder, or accessible via the Help button on your remote) A valid payment method (debit card, mobile banking, or mobile wallet)

(debit card, mobile banking, or mobile wallet) An active mobile number for USSD or SMS confirmation

You can subscribe to GOtv Smallie using USSD codes, the MyGOtv app, the GOtv website, or by visiting authorised physical outlets. Payment can be made through mobile money, debit cards, bank transfers, or cash at an agent's location.

Method 1: Using the USSD code

This method requires no internet connection — ideal if your data is low.

Dial *288# on your mobile phone (MTN, Airtel, or Glo network). Follow the on-screen prompts and select your GOtv package — choose Smallie. Enter your GOtv IUC number, found on the red sticker at the bottom or back of your decoder. Select your preferred subscription duration — monthly, quarterly, or annual. Confirm the payment amount and complete the transaction via mobile money or a linked wallet. You will receive a confirmation message once the subscription is successful.

Method 2: Using the MyGOtv app

The GOtv app offers the quickest way to handle your subscription. You can download it on Android and iOS devices. The app lets you pay for subscriptions, switch packages, view your account balance, and even fix problems with your decoder.

Download the MyGOtv app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Log in using your registered mobile number and IUC number. Navigate to the "Pay" or "Renew" section on the app's dashboard. Select the GOtv Smallie package and choose your preferred payment plan. Enter your payment details — debit card, bank transfer, or USSD. Complete the payment and wait for your channels to activate.

Method 3: Via the GOtv website

Visit the official GOtv Self-Service website. Log in using your registered mobile phone number or surname, along with your IUC number, and verify your session via the OTP sent to your phone. Go to the subscription or payment section and select the Smallie package. Choose your payment duration, then pay using a credit or debit card.

Method 4: Via bank app or USSD

Many Nigerian banks let you pay for GOtv. You can use your bank's mobile USSD code or ATM. Find the "Cable TV" option and pick GOtv to complete the payment.

How to upgrade from GOtv Smallie

If you want more channels—such as African Magic or BBNaija—upgrading is straightforward.

To upgrade your package, dial *288# and follow the on-screen prompts. You may be directed to call customer care or use the MyGOtv app to complete the upgrade.

Alternatively, log in to the MyGOtv app, navigate to "Manage Subscription," and select a higher tier such as GOtv Jinja, Jolli, or Max.

Troubleshooting / common errors

No signal after payment: Send "RESET" followed by your IUC number to 4688 via SMS, or dial *288# and follow the prompts to reconnect your service.

Send "RESET" followed by your IUC number to via SMS, or dial and follow the prompts to reconnect your service. Wrong IUC number entered: Double-check the red sticker on your decoder. The IUC number is typically 10 digits. Call customer care if the number is illegible.

Double-check the red sticker on your decoder. The IUC number is typically 10 digits. Call customer care if the number is illegible. Payment deducted but channels not activated: Ensure your decoder is switched on and connected at the time of payment. Make sure your decoder is switched on during payment to enable quick activation. If channels remain inactive after 30 minutes, contact customer care.

Ensure your decoder is at the time of payment. Make sure your decoder is switched on during payment to enable quick activation. If channels remain inactive after 30 minutes, contact customer care. USSD code not working: Try a different network or use the MyGOtv app instead.

Use only GOtv's verified channels for support:

Contact Method Details Customer care line +234 803 904 4688 / 09090630333 MTN toll-free 08149860333 Airtel toll-free 07080630333 Glo toll-free 08113630333 WhatsApp +234 908 236 8533 SMS short code 4688 USSD self-service *288# Email GOtv.Nigeria@ng.multichoice.com Official website gotvafrica.com

For official support, GOtv Nigeria advises contacting them through verified channels, including WhatsApp at +234 908 236 8533, customer care lines, and the official website at gotvafrica.com.

GOtv's head office is located at MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, Plot 1381, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

FAQs

What does GOtv Smallie contain?

GOtv Smallie carries 35+ channels covering news, entertainment, music, sports, kids' and teens' entertainment, documentaries, religion, and more. It does not include African Magic, premium sports, or international movie channels.

How much is GOtv Smallie per month in Nigeria?

GOtv Smallie costs ₦1,900 per month, making it the cheapest package on the GOtv platform in Nigeria. Quarterly and annual plans offer lower effective monthly rates.

Is GOtv Smallie the cheapest GOtv package?

Yes. The package is currently the cheapest GOtv subscription plan in Nigeria. No lower-tier paid package exists below Smallie on the Nigerian GOtv offering.

Can I watch African Magic on GOtv Smallie?

No. African Magic channels — including Africa Magic Family, Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo — are only available from the GOtv Jinja package upward. You must upgrade your package to access them.

Can I watch Big Brother Naija on GOtv Smallie?

No. BBNaija airs 24/7 on GOtv Channel 49, which the Smallie package doesn't include. Big Brother Naija is available only on GOtv Supa, Max, and Jolli packages. Smallie subscribers must upgrade to at least Jolli to watch the show.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about the GOtv Jolli package, including its channel lineup, subscription price and payment options.

With more than 68 channels spanning sports, movies and local entertainment, Jolli offers a middle-ground option for Nigerian households. Find out which standout channels are included and how the package compares with Jinja and Max.

Source: Legit.ng