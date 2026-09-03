The Nigerian Air Force announced the BMTC 47/2026 recruitment exercise, with online registration opening on September 3, 2026

The exercise is open to Nigerians seeking to enlist as Tradesmen/Women and Non-Tradesmen/Women, and registration is free

Prospective applicants raised questions about age limits, NCE certificates, and NYSC status as Nigerians react to the announcement

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced that its Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 47/2026 recruitment exercise will kick off on Wednesday, September 3, 2026, with online registration opening the same day for eligible Nigerians.

NAF said the exercise is open to suitably qualified candidates interested in joining as Tradesmen/Women and Non-Tradesmen/Women.

Nigerians react as Air Force recruitment starts Thursday, September 3, 2026. Photo credit: @NigAirForce

Source: Twitter

The announcement was made via the NAF's verified X account, @NigAirForce, on September 2, 2026.

The NAF confirmed that registration is free of charge and urged prospective applicants to carefully read through the eligibility requirements and application guidelines before submitting their forms.

The recruitment is for Airmen and Airwomen and covers two categories: Non-Tradesmen and Women, and Tradesmen and Women. I

The BMTC 47/2026 recruitment exercise does not apply to the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC), which is a separate entry route for graduate officers.

Interested candidates were directed to the NAF recruitment portal at nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng for full details.

"The registration is FREE OF CHARGE, and prospective applicants are advised to carefully review the eligibility requirements and application guidelines before submitting their applications. For full details, eligibility requirements and application guidelines, visit the Nigerian Air Force Recruitment Portal at https://nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng"

NAF recruitment: Nigerians raise questions over eligibility

The announcement quickly drew attention online, with many Nigerians raising concerns about qualification criteria and access to the portal.

@classyteller asked:

"I wanted to join the Air Force, but I'm in my last month of NYSC. Can I still register with my NYSC certificate number?"

@Legendary450 wrote:

"I couldn't write my First School Leaving Certificate exam this year; will it stop me from joining up for DSSC?"

@simon__t18 asked:

"Can I apply with my NCE Certificate?"

@Abdurl_Kaura queried:

"What is the age for ND/NCE?"

@Wise_Kao directed a comment at the service, writing:

"Y'all need to review this enlistment criteria, especially the age part."

@klc001kk asked:

"When will NAF DSSC be out?"

@prudentpulseglo flagged a technical issue, writing:

"The portal network is bad."

The NAF has not yet publicly addressed the individual questions raised in the comment section.

Nigerian Air Force releases list of successful candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) announced shortlisted candidates for admission interviews in secondary schools.

Air Force, led by Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, fixed August 2026 interview dates for Military and Girls' School admissions.

Candidates can verify results and download interview letters on the Nigerian Air Force's official website.

Source: Legit.ng