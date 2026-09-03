Former Manchester City and Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton appeared in Liverpool Crown Court on his 44th birthday for a hearing tied to an assault charge

The trial, which was expected to proceed this week, was adjourned by Judge David Potter to March 8, 2027

Barton remains remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm

Joey Barton could spend an additional six months behind bars after his assault trial was pushed back nearly a year at Liverpool Crown Court.

Judge David Potter adjourned the hearing to March 8, 2027, after the case could not proceed as scheduled this week. Because Barton remains on remand, he will be held in custody until that date unless he secures bail in the meantime.

Former Manchester City star Joey Barton will not face trial over an alleged attack on a man outside a Merseyside golf club until next year. Photo by Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

According to The Sun, the former Manchester City midfielder appeared in court on his birthday for the hearing, dressed in a navy blue suit, blue shirt, and tie.

As he left the dock, he gave a thumbs-up to a man seated in the public gallery.

What Barton is accused of

Barton has pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

The charge relates to an alleged incident near the Huyton and Prescot Golf Club in Merseyside on March 8 of this year, Sky News reports.

The court had previously heard that Kevin Lynch, 51, a former non-league football manager, had been drinking with Barton at the club that evening before the alleged attack took place.

Lynch was taken to hospital with injuries to his face and ribs and was described as being in a serious but stable condition.

Doctors have said there is a possibility he may lose sight in one eye.

The golf club carries an annual membership fee of £1,440.

Barton's football career in retrospect

Barton began his professional career at Manchester City in 2002, coming through the club's youth academy before going on to make 150 appearances in their first team. He left for Newcastle United in July 2007 in a deal worth £5.8 million.

After his time at Newcastle, Barton joined Queens Park Rangers in August 2011.

He spent the 2012-13 season on loan at French club Marseille before signing with Burnley, where he played a key role in the club's promotion to the Premier League.

A two-year contract with Scottish side Rangers was terminated after just eight matches following reported conflicts with team-mate Andy Halliday and manager Mark Warburton.

He was also investigated by the Scottish FA over alleged breaches of gambling regulations.

Barton earned a single international cap for England in 2007, despite having publicly criticised fellow players in the national set-up on more than one occasion.

After retiring from playing, he moved into management, taking charge of Fleetwood Town and later Bristol Rovers, though neither stint resulted in sustained success.

Sterling could end up in jail

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about former England winger Raheem Sterling, who faces dangerous driving charges following a Lamborghini crash on the M3 motorway in May 2026.

As he navigates the fallout from this incident, questions arise concerning the mental health pressures professional athletes face amid public scrutiny and personal struggles.

Source: Legit.ng