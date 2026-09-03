A video of BBNaija winner Imisi behaving erratically at Folagbade Banks' movie premiere on September 2, 2026, went viral online

Imisi was seen delivering an incoherent monologue at the event and had to be redirected to face the loudspeaker behind her

Fans flooded social media with reactions after the clip surfaced, with many questioning her state and calling out her public conduct

A video from the premiere of Folagbade Banks' movie has raised eyebrows online after BBNaija winner Imisi appeared visibly out of sorts during the event.

The premiere took place on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, and footage from the occasion was shared on X the same day.

Reactions as BBNaija winner Imisi sparks concern with behaviour at Folagbade Banks' movie premiere. Photo credit@imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Imisi was present alongside fellow reality stars Kola and Faith when things took an awkward turn.

She launched into what appeared to be a rambling, incoherent monologue, speaking without much clarity.

To make matters worse, the loudspeaker she was meant to address was positioned directly behind her, and those around her had to intervene and point her attention towards it.

BBNaija winner Imisi sparks concern with behaviour. Photo credit@imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

At one moment, someone in the crowd called out Kola's name in an apparent attempt to redirect her focus.

Fans question Imisi's state at public event

The clip quickly caught fire online, with many viewers openly questioning whether the reality star was under the influence of something.

Others, however, pushed back on that reading, insisting that what was on display was simply who Imisi is.

Here is the X video of Imisi displaying at Folagbade Banks' movie premiere as fans ask questions:

Here are some of the reactions below:

@Minedi_bags wrote:

"So embarrassing. Even in the presence of Faith. She should always endeavor to compose herself in public. I hope her VVIP or management sees this clip and talks to her about it."

@Ymncan commented:

"Mmmmh i will say it again... You people always crown wrong people as a Winner!."

@Nradebz stated:

"She is not on any substance, this is Imisi the same person you people said was pretending on the show. Expect to see more of this cuz this is who she is."

@Abidemi139 reacted:

"So tacky and embarrassing"

@Abidemi139 also added:

"She really needs a deliverance."

BBNaija reacts to allegation trailing her victory

Legit.ng had reported that BBNaija winner Imisi addressed allegations that she slept her way to winning the reality show.

The issue was raised by Faith during the reunion party, leading to a heated exchange between both housemates.

The argument escalated as Imisi fired back at Faith, forcing other housemates to intervene and prevent a physical confrontation. Following the clash, many fans sided with Imisi, praising her for standing up for herself.

Source: Legit.ng