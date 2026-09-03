The Canadian government has listed which family members of foreign workers may qualify for open work permits in 2026

Eligibility depends on the type of worker, their occupation category, and whether they are on a pathway to permanent residence

Foreign workers in British Columbia on a significant investment project may also sponsor their family members who qualify

The Canadian government has confirmed that certain family members of foreign workers living in Canada may be eligible to apply for open work permits, depending on the worker's immigration status and job classification.

According to the government's official guidance, three categories of relatives qualify under this provision.

Canada names three family members of foreigners eligible for open work permits. Photo Credit: Dave Chan

Source: Getty Images

The categories are:

1. A spouse or common-law partner.

2. A dependent child.

3. A dependent child of the dependent child, such as a grandchild.

Canada's open work permit: Who qualifies to sponsor family members

Not every foreign worker in Canada can bring family members under an open work permit arrangement. The government outlines several conditions that determine eligibility.

Workers who are either on a pathway to permanent residence or have already submitted a permanent residence application may be eligible.

The worker's occupation also plays a key role. Those in high-skilled roles under the National Occupation Classification (NOC) TEER categories 0 or 1 are covered, as are workers in select high-skilled positions under TEER 2 and TEER 3. Additionally, foreign workers employed on a Significant Investment Project (SIP) in British Columbia may also qualify.

What Canada's open work permit allows

Unlike employer-specific work permits, an open work permit allows the holder to work for almost any employer in Canada without being tied to a particular job or company. This gives family members significantly more flexibility once they arrive in the country.

The policy is particularly relevant to Nigerians and other Africans who have relocated to Canada and wish to bring spouses or children to join them, especially as Canada continues to attract skilled workers from across the continent amid Nigeria's ongoing emigration wave.

Family members seeking to apply are advised to confirm their eligibility through the Canadian government's immigration portal before submitting an application, as conditions vary based on the primary worker's specific circumstances and job category.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had named 10 categories of foreigners eligible for special work permits.

Foreigners eligible for Canada's open work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had listed 15 categories of foreigners who can get an open work permit without a job offer.

Unlike a closed work permit, which ties a worker to a specific employer and job, an open work permit carries no such restriction.

Employers hiring someone on an open work permit are not required to conduct a labour market impact assessment, submit an offer of employment through official channels, or pay the employer compliance fee, according to Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship guidance.

Source: Legit.ng