An Ikeja Electric worker suffered an electric shock while carrying out repairs on a utility pole at Gbagada Bus Stop in Lagos

A viral video showed two IKEDC colleagues struggling to bring the victim safely down from the elevated ladder where he was stuck

Ikeja Electric Plc had not released any official statement on the worker's condition as of the time of filing this report

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Gbagada, Lagos State - An Ikeja Electric Plc technician was rescued after sustaining an electric shock mid-operation on a power pole along Gbagada Bus Stop in Lagos State, setting off a tense rescue effort that drew a crowd of alarmed onlookers.

The worker, an IKEDC field technician, was reportedly carrying out repairs on the pole when the incident occurred on Thursday, September 3, 2026.attempt

Eyewitnesses share panic as Ikeja Electric worker is rescued from shock incident

Source: Original

A video of the rescue circulated widely on social media, showing two of his colleagues on a ladder working to bring him down.

The victim appeared to be in an awkward position, with his head hanging downwards and his lower body caught on the structure, though he could be seen moving his arms as his colleagues struggled to free him.

Eyewitness account from the scene

As reported by The Punch, a voice captured in the background of the video offered a running commentary that helped calm bystanders who had gathered at the base of the pole.

"This is Gbagada Bus Stop. This incident just happened now. Light just shocked the guy; he is a NEPA guy. Now they're trying to bring him down; he's not dead," the eyewitness said.

While cautioning that the full extent of the worker's condition was still unclear at that point.

The rescue operation visibly unsettled commuters and residents nearby, with a crowd gathering as the IKEDC team worked to complete the lowering process.

Despite the visible distress of the situation, the eyewitness's reassurance that the technician had survived the initial shock provided some relief to those at the scene.

Ikeja Electric yet to respond

As of the time this report was filed, Ikeja Electric Plc had not issued any public statement regarding the incident.

Calls placed to the company's official lines went unanswered and were not returned.

Reactions as an Ikeja Electric worker was rescued from electric shock

Turuchi Don @alliance026

"We pray for his survival"

Foxy @Foxyblueu

"Why is a civilian climbing a high-tension pole in the first place? Our complete lack of basic safety enforcement in this country is tragic.

Next Door Engr. ⛑️🦺👷 @aibangsvikta

"I doubt if he'll survive that electric shock."

Area FATHER @father90908

"Hope he gets help"

An advocate of good governance, CHUKS, shared the video via his X handle @ChuksEricE.

IKEDC threatens to demolish structures under power lines

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Ikeja Electric directed traders operating under 11kV to 330kV high-voltage lines in Lagos to vacate immediately.

The company described structures under such high-voltage lines as illegal and life-threatening, condemning the conduct of business there.

The utility firm listed both old and newly encroached areas, as it urged defaulters to vacate or risk demolition and prosecution.

Source: Legit.ng