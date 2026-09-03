Canada's immigration rules require some people who received a removal order to obtain an ARC before returning

Whether an ARC is needed depends on the type of removal order issued and whether the person complied with its terms

Family members removed alongside a deported relative fall under a different rule that affects their re-entry requirements

Not everyone who has been removed from Canada needs to go through the same process to return.

Canada's immigration rules set out specific conditions that determine whether a person who received a removal order must first obtain an Authorization to Return to Canada (ARC) before they can legally re-enter the country.

Canada immigration rules set conditions for Authorization to Return to Canada after removal orders. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

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Two key factors decide whether an ARC is required: the type of removal order that was issued and whether the affected person complied with the conditions attached to that order. People who do not meet the requirements must apply for an ARC before attempting to return.

There is, however, one notable exception. If a person was removed from Canada solely because they were accompanying a family member who was the subject of a removal order, they are not required to obtain an ARC to re-enter Canada.

Admissibility still applies

Holding or obtaining an ARC does not automatically guarantee entry into Canada. Any person seeking to return must still be admissible under Canadian immigration law, regardless of their ARC status.

The admissibility decision happens at two stages. When a person applies for a visa or an electronic travel authorisation, a Canadian immigration officer reviews their case. A separate decision is then made by a border services officer at the port of entry when the person actually arrives in Canada or passes through in transit.

Three steps in the ARC process

Canada's immigration guidance breaks the ARC process into three broad areas.

The first is determining who needs one. This involves reviewing the type of removal order received to establish whether an ARC is necessary at all.

The second covers pre-application considerations. Applicants are advised to assess whether their personal circumstances have changed since the removal order was issued and to calculate the cost of filing an application.

The third outlines how to apply, including how to complete and submit the application to the relevant Canadian immigration authority.

People who have received a removal order from Canada and wish to return are advised to carefully review which category of order applies to their situation before taking any steps towards re-entry.

Canada disqualifies 6 categories of foreigners from applying for work permit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Canadian government has published the categories of foreign nationals who are not eligible to apply for a work permit at a Port of Entry (POE), according to official guidance from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) in 2026.

The guidance makes clear that not all foreigners arriving in Canada can use border crossing points to process their work permit applications, a requirement that affects several groups of travellers and immigration applicants.

Source: Legit.ng