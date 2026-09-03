Oyinkansola, a Nigerian woman, shared a timeline of major life milestones she achieved entirely after the age of 36

She moved to the United States at 38, enlisted in the US Army at 39, and obtained American citizenship by 40

At 42, she is now building an African Play Centre while simultaneously pursuing a PhD she began at 41

Oyinkansola, a Nigerian woman based in the United States, has sparked a wave of inspiration online after sharing a striking list of achievements she accomplished entirely in her late thirties and early forties.

In a post shared on X, Oyinkansola laid out her journey year by year, from completing a Master's degree at 36 to relocating to the US at 38.

Woman lists achievements she recorded after joining US army. Photo credit: Oyinkansola/X.

Source: Twitter

Within a year of arriving, she enlisted in the US Army at 39, a decision that ultimately led to her obtaining American citizenship at 40.

Starting a PhD at 41

Rather than slowing down, Oyinkansola pushed further. She began a PhD programme at 41 and is currently building an African Play Centre at 42, a project that reflects both her cultural roots and her drive to create something lasting.

Her message to anyone who feels time is running out was direct and unapologetic.

"Just do it. You will grow older anyway, so why don't you age with impact, influence and income?" she wrote.

A Message That Resonated Widely

The post stood out not just for the individual achievements it listed, but for the way it reframed ageing as an opportunity rather than a limitation.

For many readers, particularly women navigating societal pressure around timelines for career, education, and family, Oyinkansola's story offered a different lens through which to view the years ahead.

Her timeline also touched on themes deeply familiar to Nigeria's japa generation, those who have left the country in search of better opportunities abroad, often later in life than traditional expectations suggest.

Joining the military, pursuing postgraduate education, and building a business simultaneously are no small feats at any age, and her willingness to document each step publicly gave her story its power.

The African Play Centre project, which Oyinkansola is currently developing at 42, adds a community dimension to her personal story, suggesting that her ambitions extend well beyond individual accomplishment.

See the post below:

Nigerian lady joins US army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian lady who achieved two remarkable feats in one day went viral on TikTok.

The lady proudly showed off her uniform as a US soldier and her confirmation as a US citizen in the clip.

Source: Legit.ng