Inspector Adamu Isah of the Sokoto State Police Command collapsed shortly after a weekly Walkathon exercise on Wednesday, September 3

Isah, attached to the Department of Operations, was rushed to hospital immediately after he collapsed at the command headquarters

Commissioner of Police CP Hayatu Hassan Shaffa described the deceased as a dedicated officer, sportsman, and member of the command's volleyball team

A police inspector attached to the Sokoto State Police Command has died after collapsing following the command's weekly fitness exercise on Wednesday, September 3.

Inspector Adamu Isah, who served in the Department of Operations, fell ill shortly after returning from the Walkathon exercise held at the command headquarters.

Inspector Adamu Isah collapsed after a Walkathon exercise in Sokoto. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

He was rushed to hospital immediately, but doctors later confirmed he had died.

The command's Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufa'i, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Thursday, September 2.

Sokoto CP pays tribute to fallen officer

Commissioner of Police CP Hayatu Hassan Shaffa said the command was deeply saddened by the loss, describing Isah as a committed and professionals officer, Leadership reported.

"The Sokoto State Police Command is deeply saddened by the sudden and painful loss of our colleague, Inspector Adamu Isah," Shaffa said.

Beyond his duties in operations, Isah was known within the command as an active sportsman who played on the command's volleyball team and also practised boxing.

Shaffa extended condolences to the deceased's family, friends, and colleagues, and assured the family that the command would provide whatever support was necessary.

He also called on officers and men of the command to remain steadfast and draw comfort from the life of service Isah had given to the nation, Daily Trust reported.

The commissioner prayed for the peaceful repose of Isah's soul and asked that God grant his family the strength to bear the loss.

NPF loses senior police officer

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) announced the death of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Kanayo V. Uzuegbu on Friday, May 30, 2026. AIG Uzuegbu served the Nigeria Police Force for over three decades with distinction, professionalism, and dedication to public safety.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, said AIG Uzuegbu joined the Force in 1992 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and trained at the Police Academy, Kaduna. Placid made this known in a statement issued via the Police X handle @PoliceNG on Friday, June 5, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng