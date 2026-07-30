Malaysia's National Registration Department published the full requirements for citizenship applications under Article 19 of the Federal Constitution

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and must have lived in the country for a minimum of 10 out of the last 12 years

Two citizen sponsors with no family ties to the applicant are among the key requirements listed by Malaysian authorities

Malaysia's National Registration Department has published the conditions foreigners must satisfy before applying for citizenship status under Article 19 of the Federal Constitution, with the requirements covering age, residency, conduct, and language ability.

The guidance, issued by the department under the Ministry of Home Affairs, applies to adults seeking to formalise their citizenship status through the official application process.

Malaysia publishes eight eligibility conditions for foreigners hoping to gain citizenship. Photo Credit: Wong Yu Liang, Hasnoor Hussain

Source: Getty Images

8 Conditions for Malaysia Citizenship Application

According to the National Registration Department, applicants must meet all of the following requirements before submitting their application:

1. Applicants must appear before the Registrar of Citizens in person when submitting the application.

2. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older on the date the application is submitted.

3. The applicant must have resided in the Federation for a total period of not less than 10 years within the 12 years immediately preceding the submission date, including the 12 months just before the application.

4. The applicant must intend to reside permanently in the Federation.

5. The applicant must be of good behaviour.

6. Applicants must have sufficient knowledge of the Malay language.

7. The applicant must be sponsored by two supporters who are Malaysian citizens aged 21 and above, have no family ties to the applicant, and are not employees, advocates, or solicitors connected to the applicant.

8. Applicants must fill out Form C completely and attach copies of all required supporting documents.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Malaysia had mentioned how long foreigners must stay in the country before seeking citizenship.

Countries on Malaysia's visa-free entry list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysia had listed the countries whose citizens can enter its territories without needing a visa.

The Visa With Reference facility is ordinarily required by foreign nationals who wish to enter Malaysia for purposes such as studying, working, or other activities.

Citizens from the 51 countries on the published list, however, are not required to obtain this approval regardless of their reason for entry, according to the official Malaysia Immigration Department website.

Source: Legit.ng