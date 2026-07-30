The Nigeria Police released a step-by-step guide for obtaining Police Character Certificates and Tinted Glass Permits online

Applicants were directed to complete online registration before appearing for biometric capture at a police formation

The Force warned that false information or forged documents would lead to application rejection and possible penalties

The Nigeria Police Force has released a step-by-step guide for Nigerians seeking to obtain a Police Character Certificate or a Tinted Glass Permit through its Police Specialised Services Automation Project, popularly known as POSSAP.

The police said applicants can begin and complete most of the application process online before visiting a designated police command or formation for biometric capture.

A Nigerian police officer stands on duty during an official assignment. Photo: NPF

Source: Twitter

The platform is designed to simplify access to specialised police services while reducing the need for multiple physical visits.

How can Nigerians apply through POSSAP?

According to the guidelines published on the POSSAP portal, applicants for either service must first complete an online request form with their personal and identification details.

The required information includes a valid means of identification, which can be a National Identification Number, Bank Verification Number or an international passport. Applicants must also provide their full name, phone number, email address, gender, state of residence, local government area and residential address.

An alternative contact detail may also be added, although it is optional.

For those applying for a Tinted Glass Permit, the police said the process begins by selecting the permit service on the portal before completing the application form, reviewing the information provided and making the required payment.

What rules must applicants follow?

The police warned that every application will be assessed in line with its operational guidelines and security considerations. Applications may be approved or rejected depending on the outcome of the review.

The force also cautioned applicants against submitting false information, forged documents or fake biometric data. It said any such attempt would lead to the automatic rejection of the application and could result in additional penalties.

Applicants residing in Nigeria are expected to appear in person at the police command or formation selected during registration for biometric capture on their scheduled appointment date.

How are payments and processing handled?

The Force explained that every application attracts a one-time, non-refundable processing fee, which must be paid exclusively through the POSSAP platform using the payment invoice generated during the application process.

It added that applicants should not pay any extra fees at police commands for biometric capture or for collecting their certificates or permits.

According to the guidelines, the processing and issuance of both the Police Character Certificate and Tinted Glass Permit take a minimum of 72 hours after the application requirements have been completed.

The Nigeria Police advised applicants to use only the official POSSAP portal when submitting applications and making payments to avoid fraud and unnecessary delays.

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Legit.ng earlier reported that road safety regulations in Nigeria impose fines and other sanctions on motorists who violate traffic laws. The penalties are designed to promote safer driving habits and reduce accidents on the nation's roads.

Several offences attract financial penalties, while some carry additional consequences. One of the most severe sanctions applies to motorists who operate right-hand-drive vehicles, a violation that can lead to both a fine and the forfeiture of the vehicle.

Source: Legit.ng