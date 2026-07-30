Canada published the official citizenship application fees that adult and minor foreigners are required to pay

The Canadian government also disclosed how long it takes to process a foreigner's citizenship application

The fees differ based on age, with adults and minors placed in separate categories with distinct charges

Canada has officially stated the fees foreigners must pay to apply for Canadian citizenship, along with how long the government expects to process each application.

According to information published on the Canadian government website, the processing time for a citizenship application currently stands at approximately 12 months.

Canada publishes citizenship application fees, lists amount for adults and minors. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Bloomberg/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Canada citizenship application fees

The official details on the Canadian website read:

"Processing times: About 12 months."

The fees are divided into two categories based on the applicant's age:

- Adults (18 and above): $653 (N635,873)

- Minors (under 18): $100 (N97,377)

What applicants should know

Adults aged 18 years and above are required to pay $653, which converts to roughly N635,873, while minors under the age of 18 are charged a significantly lower fee of $100, equivalent to approximately N97,377.

The full details of the citizenship application requirements and fees are available on the Canadian government's website.

Kuwait lists documents required for citizenship approval

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Kuwait government published the documents required for citizenship approval for Kuwaiti children aged 18 and above.

The requirements include a birth certificate, civil ID card, biometric fingerprinting, academic certificate, passport photographs, payment of the required fee, and the presence of the father, the applicant, or a legal representative.

Source: Legit.ng