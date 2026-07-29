Italy's government has outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals married to Italian citizens can apply for citizenship

The waiting period before a foreign spouse can apply depends on whether the couple has children born or adopted together

Applications must be submitted through a specific government portal, with consular offices playing a key role in the verification process

Italy has clarified the steps and timelines that foreign nationals married to Italian citizens must follow if they wish to obtain Italian citizenship through marriage, whether they are living in Italy or abroad.

According to information published by the Italian Embassy in Nicosia, the process can only happen when the foreigner meets certain conditions.

Italy explains official conditions foreign spouses must meet to become citizens. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Italian citizenship by marriage: Who qualifies?

According to Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a foreign-born spouse of an Italian citizen who lives outside Italy becomes eligible to apply for citizenship three years after the date of the marriage ceremony, as opposed to the official required number of years for naturalisation.

However, that waiting period is halved when the couple has children together, whether biological or adopted. This means a qualifying spouse could apply as early as 18 months after the wedding under those circumstances.

Applicants are required to register on the Ministry of the Interior's online platform, known as the ALI portal, before initiating the process. Once registered, they gain access to the digital application procedure, where they can upload the necessary documentation.

The diplomatic or consular office covering the applicant's area of residence is then responsible for reviewing the uploaded documents before formally accepting the application.

What happens after application is submitted

After the consular office accepts the application, the applicant is called in to be identified in person and to present the original versions of all documents previously submitted online, along with any additional paperwork that may be required at that stage.

Each accepted application is assigned a unique identification code in the format K10/C followed by a number. This code allows applicants to track the progress of their application through the ALI portal using the login credentials they created when they first registered.

The Ministry of the Interior holds ultimate authority over the process and is responsible for granting or refusing citizenship. Applicants are advised to consult the dedicated Citizenship section of the relevant official portal for more detailed guidance on documentation requirements and timelines.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng