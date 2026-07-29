Four suspects were paraded at the Plateau state Police Command after the death of Ibrahim Mbaya, a Political Science student at the University of Jos

A video of the incident went viral, showing Mbaya being beaten with planks and canes at an off-campus apartment in Jos North LGA

The suspects gave separate accounts of what happened on the night of the incident, pointing to a missing phone as the trigger

Four suspects arrested over the death of a University of Jos (UNIJOS) student have admitted to taking part in the assault that led to his death after accusing him of stealing a mobile phone.

The suspects made the confessions while being paraded by the Plateau State Police Command following the killing of Ibrahim Mbaya, a Political Science student.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 26, at an off-campus apartment behind the City of David area along Ring Road in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Four suspects recount what happened before Ibrahim Mbaya died after an alleged phone theft accusation. Photo: Dan_BabaFX, mrsanwo

Source: Twitter

A video of the attack has since gone viral, triggering outrage over the treatment Mbay received before he died.

Suspect admits hitting student with plank

One of the suspects, Emmanuel Newyear, admitted assaulting the student after his cousin reported that a phone had disappeared.

According to him, Mbaya was invited to the apartment and questioned about the missing device. He claimed the student mentioned different locations where the phone could be found, but repeated searches produced nothing.

Newyear admitted he later joined in beating the student.

"I first slapped him inside the room and later brought him outside. I was the one that hit him with plank three times. I beat him because I want him to tell me where the phone is," Daily Trust quoted him as saying.

Another suspect says he helped tie victim

Another suspect, Teslor Joshua, also admitted taking part in the incident.

He told police that he held Mbaya's hands while others tied him with a rope during the assault.

Phone owner recounts how incident began

Rinji Daniel, who said the missing phone belonged to him, told police that Mbaya had spent the night in his room after they returned from an event.

Daniel said Mbaya stepped outside, saying he wanted to answer a call, but never returned. When he woke around 4 a.m., he found that both his phone and his brother's power bank, which had been charging, were missing.

He said attempts to reach Mbaya were unsuccessful at first. The student later answered another phone briefly before ending the call:

"I used another person's phone to call his number, he then picked the call and cut it again. I then reported the case to my cousin. That is where the whole thing started."

Police parade four suspects over Ibrahim Mbaya's death as they give separate accounts.

Source: Twitter

Viral video sparks outrage

The footage shows Mbaya being beaten with planks and canes before suffering other forms of abuse that eventually resulted in his death.

The case has fueled widespread public anger, with the suspects' statements forming part of the ongoing police investigation.

False rumour triggers rider's death in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos police linked the death of 24-year-old commercial rider Kulaha Ayuba to a viral false rumour claiming armed bandits had invaded parts of the state.

Police said frightened youths allegedly mistook Ayuba for one of the suspected bandits, beat him to death and stole his motorcycle after unverified social media posts sparked panic across affected communities.

Source: Legit.ng