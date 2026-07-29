A video showed Lagos Commissioner of Police CP Tijani Fatai at the City Boy Movement's Lagos chapter inauguration in Ikeja on Tuesday

The City Boy Movement is a youth group tied to President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and is mobilising support ahead of the 2027 elections

The NDC condemned the police chief's attendance and called for his suspension, resignation, and a commitment to neutrality during the 2027 polls

A video that went viral on social media has put Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Tijani Fatai at the centre of a political storm after footage emerged of him attending the inauguration of the City Boy Movement's Lagos State Chapter Executive Committee in Ikeja on Tuesday, July 28.

The clips circulating online show the commissioner arriving at the event venue in full uniform, greeting dignitaries and moving through the crowd alongside other attendees and security personnel. In one segment, he is seen near participants wearing caps bearing President Bola Tinubu's campaign logo and the initials "ST", widely associated with Seyi Tinubu, the President's son.

The master of ceremonies can be heard saying, "The CP Tijani Fatai and his entourage. And please, we welcome them."

What is the City Boy Movement?

The City Boy Movement is a youth-led sociopolitical group aligned with President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda. Its activities centre on grassroots mobilisation, youth empowerment and backing APC-aligned candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Lagos chapter inauguration reportedly included pledges to mobilise millions of votes across the South-West.

NDC calls for immediate suspension

The Nigeria Democratic Congress reacted swiftly, issuing a statement on Tuesday condemning the commissioner's presence at the event. The opposition party argued that his attendance cast serious doubt on his ability to remain impartial in the discharge of his duties, particularly as the country edges closer to the 2027 elections.

The NDC made four specific demands: the immediate suspension and sanctioning of CP Tijani by the Nigeria Police Force authorities; a firm public commitment to neutrality during the 2027 electoral process; guaranteed protection for voters and supporters of opposition candidates; and the commissioner's resignation, which the party said had become necessary following what it described as conduct that denigrated the police institution.

The video has continued to generate debate online, with many users questioning whether a serving police commissioner should be seen at an event organised by a movement closely associated with the ruling party and its 2027 campaign drive.

Source: Legit.ng