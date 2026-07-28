A recent photo of TikToker Jarvis showing noticeable weight gain has set Nigerian social media ablaze just days before her white wedding

The image has triggered widespread speculation online, with many fans suggesting the change in her appearance points to a pregnancy

Jarvis and Peller are set to wed on August 1, 2026, following their traditional introduction ceremony in Benin City earlier this year

A photo of Nigerian TikTok star Jarvis undergoing a beauty treatment has ignited fierce debate online, with fans and followers fixating on what they describe as a dramatic change in her appearance just days before she is scheduled to walk down the aisle with fellow content creator Peller.

The image, which circulated widely on Nigerian social media, shows Jarvis looking noticeably fuller than her usual frame.

Nigerian TikTok star Jarvis is trending after her latest appearance got fans talking days before her wedding to Peller. Photo: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

The change was enough to set off a wave of commentary, with a significant portion of commenters convinced she is pregnant.

Jarvis and Peller's road to the altar

The couple's relationship has been one of Nigeria's most-watched online romances, built on viral TikTok content, very public disagreements and an equally public reconciliation.

Peller proposed to Jarvis on a beach in Ghana, and the pair later formalised things with a traditional introduction and bride price ceremony held in Benin City earlier this year.

Their white wedding is scheduled for 1 August 2026.

The timing of the photo's circulation, so close to the wedding date, only added fuel to the speculation.

Neither Jarvis nor Peller has publicly addressed the pregnancy speculation at the time of writing.

See the new photo of Jarvis that sparked reactions below:

Fans react to Jarvis' latest appearance

The reactions ranged from blunt to bemused. Here is what people had to say:

@socetyhatesjay wrote:

"brooo??? what happened to jarvis?"

@iamvictorcoool commented:

"We never see anything yet make the belly reach 5moths first"

@dat_fking_dude said:

"she's pregnant na(sadly), you sef rest"

@onlyonesmokke observed:

"Can't you see it's pregnancy na wa o"

@justbelieve76 pushed back:

"she's pregnant and this is how pregnancy looks on women. what's the problem here?"

@CallMi_Gracious noted:

"Now i see why alot of people don't post pictures when they're pregnant, they keep it to themselves."

@blessedofcodes offered a more measured take:

"Nothing. She's perfectly fine. There's always something to say about this two. Can we just be happy for them??"

Jarvis has become the centre of online conversations after her new look drew widespread attention ahead of her highly anticipated wedding to Peller. Photo: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Peller admits fear before wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian content creator Peller opened up in a candid Instagram video just seven days before his wedding, admitting he was overwhelmed by an unusual fear despite months of preparation.

He explained that although he had settled all obligations and ensured everything was in place, he still worried about public scrutiny, confessing, "I've never been scared in my life like this before, bro."

Ultimately, Peller resolved to lean on prayer, promising to commit the big day to God, a vulnerability that resonated deeply with fans who rallied to reassure him.

Source: Legit.ng