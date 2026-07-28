Nigeria's banking system closed last week with a liquidity surplus of N3.78 trillion, sustaining strong investor appetite for government securities

The CBN's decision to hold its benchmark interest rate steady reinforced expectations of a stable high-yield environment for fixed-income markets

Analysts at Cowry Research and Coronation Merchant Bank weighed in on what to expect from liquidity conditions and a scheduled N700bn Treasury bill auction

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria's fixed-income market recorded strong activity last week, driven by a combination of elevated banking system liquidity and the Central Bank of Nigeria's decision to hold its benchmark interest rate at its most recent Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Banking system liquidity closed the week at N3.78 trillion, down from N4.68 trillion the previous week but still high enough to sustain robust demand for Treasury bills and Federal Government of Nigeria bonds in both primary and secondary markets.

Investors continued buying Treasury bills and FGN bonds Photo: CBN

Source: UGC

How Liquidity Moved During the Week

The week opened with a net liquidity surplus of N3.20 trillion. That figure climbed after N1.50 trillion in Open Market Operations bill maturities added fresh cash to the system.

A mid-week debit of N929 billion for the settlement of a Federal Government bond auction created a temporary squeeze on funding conditions, though elevated balances in the CBN's Standing Deposit Facility helped absorb the pressure.

Money market rates stayed relatively calm throughout.

The Open Repo Rate held at 22.00%, while the Overnight Rate settled at 22.12%, signalling that banks had enough cash to cover short-term obligations without significant borrowing stress, the Sun reports.

Analysts said the mix of ample liquidity, attractive yields and the CBN's rate hold continued to channel investor interest towards government securities. Strong buying across several segments of the fixed-income market pushed yields lower in a number of tenors as investors sought low-risk returns.

What Analysts Expect This Week

Looking ahead, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank said investor demand is likely to remain resilient as liquidity conditions stay supportive, though they cautioned that the pace of further yield declines will depend on future liquidity inflows and how aggressively the government issues new debt.

Analysts at Cowry Research projected that banking system liquidity would remain comfortable this week, partly supported by N500 billion in maturing OMO bills.

They added, however, that the CBN is expected to run another OMO auction to mop up excess cash and preserve its tight monetary policy stance.

Cowry Research also noted that the CBN, acting on behalf of the Debt Management Office, is scheduled to auction N700 billion in Treasury bills this week.

The CBN's latest policy decision helped sustain strong investor appetite for risk-free government securities across the market. Photo: CBN

Source: Getty Images

The offer comprises N100 billion in 91-day bills, N100 billion in 182-day bills and N500 billion in 364-day bills, BusinessDay reports.

Given the high-interest-rate environment and investors' continued preference for lower-risk assets, the analysts said they expect strong subscription levels at the auction.

Nigerian stock market slips

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian stock market began the week on a bearish note on Monday, July 27, as investors continued profit-taking, extending the previous session's losses.

Data showed that the market downturn was driven by selling pressure across banking, insurance, consumer goods, and other large-cap stocks, despite buying interest in selected counters.

The market's year-to-date return moderated to 58.88% after investors lost approximately N76.56 billion in market value.

Source: Legit.ng