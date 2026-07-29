The Sokoto State Hisbah Board announced an immediate ban on several popular wedding customs, citing conflict with Islamic teachings

DJ and Wazigidi music, the 'Na Gani In So' introduction custom, and mixed-gender entertainment gatherings are among the prohibited practices

Hisbah Commander Malam Usman Abdullahi Jatau described the announcement as a final warning, with sanctions threatened for violators

The Sokoto State Hisbah Board has moved to overhaul how weddings and social events are conducted across the state, announcing an immediate ban on a wide range of practices it considers incompatible with Islamic values.

Hisbah Commander Malam Usman Abdullahi Jatau delivered the announcement at the board's headquarters in Sokoto on Monday, outlining a list of prohibited customs that have long been a fixture of celebrations in the region.

Hisbah's latest move on wedding gifts and DJs sparks reactions. Getty Images

Source: Instagram

What the Sokoto Hisbah Has Banned

Among the most notable restrictions is the popular pre-wedding custom known as "Na Gani In So," in which a suitor presents gift items including cartons of soft drinks, bottled water, biscuits, sweets and kola nuts to the family of his prospective bride.

The board has also banned DJ performances and Wazigidi music at ceremonies, mixed-gender gatherings organised for entertainment purposes, and what it described as indecent hairstyles for children and youths.

Further prohibitions include mounting loudspeakers or heavy sound systems on tricycles (Keke Napep), women sitting beside tricycle riders, and what the board considers excessive spending on bridal gifts, locally known as lefe.

Jatau framed the restrictions as a necessary push to safeguard the state's religious and cultural fabric, stating that these innovations, known in Islamic terminology as bid'ah, carry real consequences for marriages conducted outside prophetic guidance.

"We declare that these innovations, which are contrary to the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), have negative consequences for any marriage conducted in such a manner because it departs from the teachings of the Prophet," he said.

Hisbah Issues Final Warning to DJs and Event Organisers

The commander directed his remarks specifically at DJs, event planners and others who facilitate the now-banned activities, urging them to stop without delay, Daily Trust reports.

"This is our final warning to everyone, especially those engaged in these activities and those who patronise them. They should fear Allah and stop before sanctions are taken against them," Jatau warned.

He also appealed to families on both sides of upcoming marriages to keep bridal arrangements simple and debt-free, arguing that extravagant wedding customs often push families into financial hardship and, in some cases, drive people towards unlawful behaviour to fund ceremonies.

"We call on parents and intending couples to simplify bridal gifts, avoid unnecessary showmanship and conduct marriages according to the Sunnah so that husbands, wives and their families can be spared debt, hardship, theft and other unlawful acts committed in the course of organising weddings," he added.

Community leaders were also called upon to take a more active role in moral oversight within their localities, with Jatau urging ward-level leaders to ensure the proper upbringing of those under their authority.

The board confirmed it would enforce the directives whenever violations are reported or observed.

Wedding introduction ceremonies under scrutiny as Hisbah enforces new rules. Credit: @dailytrust

Source: Instagram

MC Lively clarifies rumours after wedding photos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian skit maker Michael Sani Amanesi, popularly known as MC Lively, sparked frenzy online after wedding-themed photos of him surfaced on July 23, 2026.

He later clarified on Instagram that the images were from a photoshoot and not an actual wedding ceremony, jokingly calling himself “just a model.”

Despite his disclaimer, many fans refused to let go of their excitement, insisting they still expect a real wedding from him soon.

Source: Legit.ng